Cruzeiro announces more than 40,000 tickets sold for game with Bahia
Abhishek Pratap 55 seconds agoSportsComments Off on Cruzeiro announces more than 40,000 tickets sold for game with Bahia0 Views
Cruzeiro fans promise another great party in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, in the confrontation against Bahia. The club from Minas Gerais announced, on the night of this Thursday (21), that more than 40,000 tickets have already been sold. The teams will face each other this Saturday (23), at 4 pm, for the 20th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.
Ticket sales to the general public started this Thursday morning. Ticket sales for 5-star members have been open since last Tuesday (19). Ticket prices range from R$60 to R$150 (R$30 to R$75 at half).
With more than 40,000 tickets sold in just two days, the expectation is that Mineiro will once again receive a large audience. Below, see the table of public and income of Cruzeiro as home team in this year’s Series B.
Cruzeiro at home audience ranking in Serie B
This Wednesday, Cruzeiro drew 1-1 with CSA in Macei. With the result, Raposa closed the first round of the Second Division with 42 points – seven more than vice-leader Vasco and 14 more than Tombense, 5th place, first team outside the G4. Bahia in third place, with 34.