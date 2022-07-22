Cruzeiro announces more than 40,000 tickets sold for game with Bahia

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro fans promise to fill Mineiro in another Srie B game

Cruzeiro fans promise another great party in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, in the confrontation against Bahia. The club from Minas Gerais announced, on the night of this Thursday (21), that more than 40,000 tickets have already been sold. The teams will face each other this Saturday (23), at 4 pm, for the 20th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Ticket sales to the general public started this Thursday morning. Ticket sales for 5-star members have been open since last Tuesday (19). Ticket prices range from R$60 to R$150 (R$30 to R$75 at half).

With more than 40,000 tickets sold in just two days, the expectation is that Mineiro will once again receive a large audience. Below, see the table of public and income of Cruzeiro as home team in this year’s Series B.

Cruzeiro at home audience ranking in Serie B
Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina – 14,074 fans, in Mineiro, for the 4th round of Serie B; income of R$ 316,889.00
Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque – 19,115 fans, in Mineiro, for the 2nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 542,074.50
Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grmio – 21,831 fans, at Independência, for the 6th round of Serie B; income of R$ 610,879.00
Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Vila Nova – 34,957 fans, in Mineiro, for the 16th round of Serie B; income of R$ 951,228.50
Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Sport – 39,032 fans, in Mineiro, for the 15th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,008,670.50
Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB – ​​42,004 fans, in Mineiro, for the 11th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,498,743.50
Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Novorizontino – 46,890 fans, in Mineiro, for the 18th round of Serie B; income of R$ 854,784.61
Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta – 58,076 fans, in Mineiro, for the 13th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,378,469.50
Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra – 58,397 fans, in Mineiro, for the 8th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,466,489.50

This Wednesday, Cruzeiro drew 1-1 with CSA in Macei. With the result, Raposa closed the first round of the Second Division with 42 points – seven more than vice-leader Vasco and 14 more than Tombense, 5th place, first team outside the G4. Bahia in third place, with 34.

Tickets for Cruzeiro x Bahia

ENTRY VALUES

– Yellow (Upper and Lower) – Integer: R$ 60.00; Sock: BRL 30.00

– Red (Upper and Lower) – Integer: R$ 100.00; Sock: BRL 50.00

– Purple (Bottom and Top) – Whole: R$ 150.00; Sock: BRL 75.00

– Orange (Upper and Lower) – Whole: R$ 60.00; Sock: BRL 30.00