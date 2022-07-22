Cruzeiro x Bahia: Bruno Rodrigues regularized and wins game conditions

photo: Marco Ferraz/Cruzeiro Registered, Bruno Rodrigues gained legal conditions to debut for Cruzeiro Cruzeiro should have its main reinforcement for the sequence of the season available for the game against Bahia. This Thursday (21), striker Bruno Rodrigues had his name published in the CBF’s Boletim Informativo Dirio (BID).

Recently, at a press conference, coach Paulo Pezzolano pointed out Bruno as the only ‘ready’ reinforcement among those already announced by Cruzeiro. In addition to the striker, Raposa has already confirmed defender Lus Felipe, left-back Marquinhos Cipriano and midfielder Pablo Siles.

“Marquinhos and Lus are medium and long-term players. Let’s see how they integrate into the squad. If they do well right away, they’re welcome. But Bruno is already a made player, I think he’ll give something different for us. He has the quality to do it”, evaluated the coach on the 13th.

Lus Felipe has already debuted for Raposa. He was a starter in the 1-1 draw with CSA, this Wednesday (20), at Rei Pel, in Macei-AL. Former player of the B team of PSV, from Holland, the 21-year-old said that ‘the leg weighed’ in the second half of the match, when he was replaced by Oliveira.

Another novelty for the game against Bahia could be Stnio. Back to Toca da Raposa II after a period on loan to Torino, from Italy, the forward was even listed for the game with CSA, but ended up vetoed at the last minute by a suspension due to the volume of yellow cards received in the old continent.

Bruno Rodrigues

Born in Cear-Mirim, in Rio Grande do Norte, Bruno Rodrigues has been on vacation with his family since mid-May, when the season in Europe ended.

In 2021 and 2022, Bruno played 40 games for Famalico. He scored eight goals and provided four assists. The season was no better than 2020, when the striker took the field 47 times for Ponte Preta, scored 11 goals and provided 11 assists.

In 2021, he also wore the shirt of So Paulo in the first half, but did not receive many opportunities under the command of coach Crespo – there were seven games and no goal. Bruno was formed in the basic categories of Athletico-PR. He also passed through Joinville, in 2017, and Paran, in 2019.