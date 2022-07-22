Cryptocurrencies Ended ‘Intense’ Deleveraging Phase, Says JPMorgan

Demand among retail investors in the crypto market is improving and the “intense phase” of deleveraging appears to be over, JPMorgan said in a report released Thursday.

“The extreme phase of pullback observed in May and June, the most intense since 2018, appears to be behind us,” the bank said.

Cryptocurrency markets have rebounded in recent weeks, in part because of the optimism generated by the release of a possible date for the Ethereum (ETH) “Merge”, a major update to the project that is due to start on 19 December. September.

Activity on the Ethereum network rebounded along with rising positive sentiment among investors, JPMorgan said.

Bitcoin (BTC) and ETH are up 30.82% and 72.86%, respectively, since mid-June, when they recorded their lowest prices this year.

The recovery in digital assets is not seen in cryptocurrency funds or the futures market, indicating demand is driven by retail investors, JPMorgan said.

Small cryptocurrency wallets, according to the bank, “have seen an increase in ETH or BTC balances since late June at the expense of the largest holders.”

To reinforce that the deleveraging period – which devastated companies such as Three Arrows Capital (3AC), Terra and Celsius – is over, JPMorgan also cited the recovery of Staked Ether (stETH), a Lido Finance protocol token that, in theory, should be traded at a value close to ETH.

In June, due to the collapse of the TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin, stETH even dropped to 0.94 ETH.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

Related