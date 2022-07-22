Cssio completes the second longest unbeaten streak by a Corinthians player at Arena; see list

Goalkeeper Cássio completed last Wednesday the second longest streak of a player without being defeated by Corinthians at Neo Química Arena. The club’s victory over Coritiba, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship, was the 31st consecutive time that Gigante left the field in Itaquera without a setback.

The Corinthians shirt 12, who celebrated 602 matches for the club precisely in the clash against Paraná, has not been defeated at the venue since 3-1 to Flamengo, for the Brazilian of last year, still without the presence of the crowd.

The team even lost on one occasion in Itaquera, but Gigante was not on the field: 2-1 to Santos, for the third round of this year’s Campeonato Paulista. Matheus Donelli was the goalkeeper in the game that marked Sylvinho’s resignation from the position.

Cássio’s current series is second only to one established by the right-back Fagner, who went 33 games unbeaten between the 1-0 defeat to Guaraní-PAR, in the 2015 Libertadores, and the 2-0 setback for Palmeiras. , in the 2016 Brazilian – see the list below.

To overcome his companion, Cássio would have to act and not be defeated in at least three more games. Timão’s sequence as home team reserves duels against Botafogo, for the Brazilian, Flamengo, for Libertadores, and Palmeiras, again for the Brazilian.

Longest Unbeaten Series by a Player at Neo Química Arena

Fagner (2015-16) – 33 games Cássio (2021-) – 31 games Jadson (2015-17) – 30 games Cassio (2014-15) – 29 games Cassio (2015-16) – 28 games

