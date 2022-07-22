Cuiab X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

two

2 time Rafael Gava takes a corner from the right and Galo’s defender pushes away.

1

2 time Teams are with the same formations as in the initial stage.

0

2 time ROLLING BALL! The second half begins at Arena Pantanal.

48

1 time FIRST TIME END! Cuiab and Atltico-MG are drawing in Mato Grosso.

46

1 time Pep scores with Valdivia, dominates at the entrance of the area and shoots over!

45

1 time We will have three more minutes added in this first half.

44

1 time Ademir triggered at the entrance to the area, Joaquim Henrique anticipates and makes the cut.

43

1 time WHAT A CHANCE!!! Alesson launches on the right and rolls in the middle of the area. Alone, Rodriguinho dominates, finishes weakly and Igor Rabello avoids the goal on top of the line!

42

1 time Uendel raises from the left in the area and Zaracho pushes away at the second post.

41

1 time Oops! Fbio Gomes receives on the left inside the area, splits with the marking and goes down asking for a penalty. referee lets the game go on.

40

1 time Alesson invades the area from the right and loses to Jair.

39

1 time Fbio Gomes activated in the attack, but ends up leaving with the ball and everything on the side.

37

1 time Valdivia advances too much on the left and gives side to the opponent.

36

1 time Ademir plays on the right, Vargas plays in the area and Joaquim Henrique pulls his head away before Fbio Gomes arrives.

35

1 time Atltico-MG stays with the ball longer, but suffers to reach the opposing goal. Cuiab arrives with more danger.

34

1 time Cross from the right, Vargas deflects his head and Walter defends.

33

1 time Alesson appears in the background on the right, gets up in the area and Pep heads over!

32

1 time Ball rolls again at Arena Pantanal.

30

1 time Technical stop for hydration.

29

1 time Joo Lucas blocks Arana’s pass to Vargas on the left.

28

1 time Ademir faces the marker on the right and does not pass by Joaquim Henrique.

27

1 time Arana plays from the left in the small area, Ademir dominates and hits weakly. Walter fits!

26

1 time Right corner, Rodriguinho heads weakly and Everson grabs.

25

1 time UUUUUUUHHHH!!! Rodriguinho shoots from the left, invades the area and hits crossed. Everson dodges it with his fingertips!

24

1 time Vargas crosses from the left in the area and the referee calls Zaracho’s attack foul on Rafael Gava.

23

1 time Joo Lucas plays too hard on the right for Rafael Gava and the round gets lost by the bottom line.

22

1 time Ademir misses a right pass into the area towards Jair.

21

1 time Alesson risks from outside the area and stamps Junior Alonso.

20

1 time Matches of the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship closed: Corinthians 3×1 Coritiba, Santos 2×0 Botafogo, Cear 1×0 Ava, Gois 2×3 Fluminense, Athletico-PR 4×1 Atltico-GO, Flamengo 4×0 Juventude and Internacional 3×3 So Paulo.

19

1 time Fbio Gomes launched in the attack, dominates badly and Camilo makes the cut.

18

1 time GOOD CHANCE!!! Rodriguinho opens on the right inside the area, Alesson kicks hard and Everson palms!

17

1 time Ademir runs to the right, Joaquim Henrique arrives in the protection and gets the goal kick.

16

1 time Rafael Gava divides in midfield and is feeling pain in the abdomen region. Player is already recovered.

15

1 time ALMOST!!! Valdivia escapes on the left and serves in the middle. Rodriguinho dominates, finishes strong and plays close to Everson’s beam!

14

1 time Cross from the left in the area and Galo’s defender departs again.

13

1 time Rafael Gava sends from the right in the area and Otvio gives a beak away.

12

1 time Arana gets up from the left and Marllon takes one more. Vargas can’t take advantage of the rebound.

11

1 time Vargas rolls at the entrance of the area and Guilherme Arana is blocked at the time of the kick.

10

1 time Atltico-MG is more with the ball at the beginning and presses in search of the goal. Cuiab closes in and waits for the counterattack.

9

1 time Referee Jean Pierre Gonalves Lima goes to the edge of the field and calls the attention of coach Antnio Oliveira.

8

1 time Arana serves in front for Fbio Gomes, Marllon arrives first and leaves playing.

7

1 time Alesson crosses from the right in the area and Everson catches it in two halves.

6

1 time Guga takes a corner at the entrance of the area, Vargas launches in the middle of the mess and the defense pushes away.

5

1 time Ademir arrives at the bottom on the right, blocked when entering the area and gets a corner kick.

4

1 time Zaracho looks for a pass in the middle of the area for Fbio Gomes, Joaquim Henrique anticipates and makes the cut.

3

1 time Jair fired on the right inside the area, falls and complains about a foul. referee doesn’t score anything, shirt 8 is feeling it, but he’s already recovered.

two

1 time Guilherme Arana gets up from the left at the entrance to the area and Marllon pulls his head away.

1

1 time Vargas tries to advance on the left and stays on the mark of Joo Lucas.

0

1 time EAT THE! Ball rolling for the duel between Cuiab and Atltico-MG!

0

1 time Almost everything ready for the start of the game.

0

1 time Athletes profiled for the performance of the national anthem of Brazil.

0

1 time Players from both teams enter the Arena Pantanal lawn.

0

1 time Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (SP) commands VAR. Fabricio Porfirio de Moura (SP) is the assistant and Pericles Bassols Pegado Cortez (SP) is the observer.

0

1 time Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS) is the referee of the match. Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and Leirson Peng Martins (RS) are the assistants.

0

1 time Rafael, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Rver, Allan, Calebe, Nacho Fernndez, Pedrinho, Alan Kardec, Pavon, Keno and Rubens are the reserves.

0

1 time Atltico-MG goes to the field with Everson; Guga, Igor Rabello, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Otvio, Jair and Matas Zaracho; Ademir, Fbio Gomes and Eduardo Vargas.

0

1 time Jemerson (technical option), Sasha (thigh pain) and Hulk (spare) are missing.

0

1 time Galo started the round in second place, but dropped to 5th with 31 points after the games on Wednesday.

0

1 time On the bench are Joo Carlos, Alan Empereur, Daniel Guedes, Igor Caris, Paulo, Marco, Gabriel Pirani, Kelvin Osorio, Andr Felipe, Felipe Marques, Andr Luis and Jonathan Cafu.

0

1 time Cuiab is scheduled with Walter; Joo Lucas, Joaquim Henrique, Marllon and Uendel; Camilo, Pep, Alesson and Rafael Gava; Rodrigo and Valdivia.

0

1 time Dourado occupies the 15th place with 19 points and needs the victory to stay further away from the relegation zone.

0

1 time It is hot in the capital of Mato Grosso. Thermometers read 32C at this point.

0

1 time The game will be held at Arena Pantanal in Mato Grosso.