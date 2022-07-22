Cuiabá x Atlético-MG: without Hulk, Galo returns to the stage that was worth R$ 5 million against Flamengo | athletic-mg

Exactly five months ago, Atlético-MG dawned champion of the Supercopa do Brasil 2022. By beating Flamengo on penalties (8×7), Galo won the third consecutive national title. This Thursday, he returns to the Arena Pantanal, stage of the conquest, to face Cuiabá in the Brasileirão.

A game that will start at 19:00 (Brasília time) and is worth the lead, because Atlético is runner-up with 31 points, two less than Palmeiras, who face América-MG at 20:00 at Independência. In Mato Grosso, Galo returns to the place of the Supercup title and the BRL 5 million received on February 20, 2022.

However, Antonio Mohamed’s team will be without its main player. Hulk rests after sequence of games. According to Atlético, he was spared the trip for “load control”. He traveled to Campina Grande, hometown.

It was precisely at Hulk’s feet that Atlético tied the game in normal time against Flamengo, 2-2. In penalties, shirt 7 converted his two charges, and Galo took the trophy home. Hulk was even elected the best player of the match and won a car valued at R$ 150 thousand, which he gave as a gift to his father, Mr. Gilvan.

Without Hulk, it’s Atletico’s chance to put their reinforcements on the field. Of the four signed in the current window, only defender Jemerson was not listed. Pedrinho, Cristian Pavón and Alan Kardec should debut. The latter can even paint in the Hulk’s spot. Although the greater chances are that Eduardo Vargas will play the central attacker, with Keno on the left and Zaracho on the right.

Eduardo Sasha, with a thigh problem, is also missing from Atlético to face Cuiabá, which is in 15th place, with 19 points, and is fighting to get away from the Z-4.

