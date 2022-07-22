Curitiba band is stolen in Italy and has a loss of R$ 30 thousand

The members of a punk rock band from Curitiba had a big heartbreak on a recent trip to Italy, to fulfill their concert schedule.

The presentation of the Curitiba band The Yodees in Bergamo, Italy, on July 16, 2022.

The case happened about ten days ago, on the eve of the punk rock band’s performance. Despite what happened, the show took place last Saturday (16), in Bergamo, within the Italian summer festival Punk Rock Radunowhich brings the scene together.

According to Juanito Miranda, bassist for the band The Yodees and video producer, from Curitiba, the group wanted to have a moment of relaxation together a week before their professional commitment and traveled by car through several cities in the European country.

The situation was in Pisa, in the region of Tuscany, famous for the leaning tower, just over 300 kilometers from the place where the show took place days later. The boys parked the rented Fiat 500 X car for the tour and, when they returned from a tour in the second city they were visiting, they were surprised.

“We were traveling through several countries in Italy by car. We parked in Pisa, to visit the tower. About 20, 30 minutes later, we came back and they took absolutely everything.” reports the musician from Curitiba.

The initial loss is at least R$ 30 thousand, as reported by the bass player.

“It must have been more than that. I basically calculated my work equipment, which is a computer, camera, lens. But we lost all the band’s material: t-shirts and glasses that we were going to sell there; everybody’s clothes; the band’s work uniform, which we play in uniform. Financially, it is difficult to calculate, but it is more than R$ 30 thousand, calm, that we lost. Not to mention the emotional value of it all.” regrets Juanito.

The band’s rental car was broken into in Pisa, Italy, on the eve of the concert.

Little case of the Italian police

The musicians of The Yodees looked for the Italian police, to register the crime, but they have no hope of recovering the objects stolen from inside the car.

“Their police report looked like it was much more basic than ours. Handwritten on paper and then filed. One thing that you could clearly see was that there was no intention of recovering anything, just of recording what happened”, he says.

False sense of security outside the country

Juanito says that the feeling is of a false thought of security for being in a European country. He and his wife had already started the foreign tour long before. It was about 20 days exploring other countries before meeting bandmates in Italy. The musician says that the couple went through countries such as Portugal, Spain and Germany, and the feeling was always quite safe.

“It felt like everywhere was very safe. We arrived in Italy and it was a shock. We had that confidence that it’s safer than Brazil, because it’s something unconscious inside our heads. We ended up kind of calming down, thinking that nothing could happen, and it happened in a way we couldn’t imagine.”

Appeal to retrieve work objects and pay slips

Through social media, bassist and video producer Juanito Miranda made an appeal to his followers, in an attempt to try to buy new work equipment and pay the bills.

Watch the video below with the report and the appeal of the musician from Curitiba on social networks:

