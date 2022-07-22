Daniella Perez: Guilherme de Padua is a pro-Bolsonaro pastor – 07/21/2022 – Illustrated

At the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020, when Jair Bolsonaro played down the impact of Covid and called on his supporters to take to the streets against social isolation, he gained noisy support. It belonged to former actor Guilherme de Padua, now a Baptist pastor, convicted of the murder of his co-star Daniella Perez.

“These corrupt politicians, these schemes of public tits that people are just exploiting the Brazilian people, and the money and improvements don’t reach the people, they don’t reach the people’s lives”, said the president’s supporter on social networks in act in Brasilia. “God willing, Brazil will change.”

That same year, it is worth mentioning, De Padua would once again endorse the president in the municipal elections. “It’s not the radicals who are deciding the elections, either from the right or from the left. It’s the moderates, those who want a better Brazil, who want a pacified Brazil. So whoever wins, it seems that Bolsonaro’s chance is greater.”

The president, as far as is known, has not commented on the support he received.

This week, Guilherme de Pádua’s name returned to the spotlight with the premiere of the documentary miniseries “Pacto Brutal”, a five-episode work that sheds light on the murder of actress Daniella Perez, who died at age 22 on December 28, 1992.

Her body was found by the police, next to her car, in the thicket of a hitherto sparsely populated Barra da Tijuca, in the west of Rio de Janeiro, with 18 perforations, most concentrated in the heart region. A witness’ account led police to De Padua, who was a co-star of the victim, and to his then-wife, Paula Thomaz.

Born in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, he was born in 1969 and arrived in Rio de Janeiro in the late 1980s, willing to try a career in the art world. At the time of the crime, Guilherme de Pádua was on the air in the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma”, playing Bira, a bus driver who was in love with Yasmin, who in turn was played by Daniella Perez – who in turn was the daughter of The author of the plot, Gloria Perez.

With the telenovela, which premiered in August 1992, the screenwriter took on her first plot of eight in solo flight. The main plot revolved around Paloma, played by Cristiana Oliveira, who received a transplanted heart from another woman, Betina, Diogo’s great love, played by Tarcísio Meira. Yasmin, in turn, was Paloma’s sister, the protagonist of the story.

In “Pacto Brutal”, Gloria Perez says that Guilherme de Pádua arrived in the cast of “De Corpo e Alma” sort of by chance, since Alexandre Frota, who was assigned to the role, had other commitments. It was then, she says, that Roberto Talma, director of the plot, took the Minas Gerais actor’s file into a database of beginning performers. On TV, he had only participated in “Mico Preto”, a seven o’clock soap opera that aired in 1990.

If he was taking his first steps on television, in the theater he had already added more roles. In the play “Pasolini”, for example, he played the call boy responsible for the death of the famous Italian director. He would return to play a hustler in the musical “Blue Jeans”, which made a splash at the turn of the 1980s to the 1990s.

Wolf Maya, director of the show, talks in “Pacto Brutal” about how he met the young man coming from Belo Horizonte on a motorcycle. Fábio Assunção, who was in the cast, as well as Alexandre Frota and Maurício Mattar, remembers a scenic punch that Guilherme de Pádua ended up throwing for real.

Finally, the actor also returned to play a male escort in “Via Appia”, a German erotic film shot in the universe of male prostitution saunas in Copacabana.

At the time, he also participated in the striptease show that the transvestite Eloína dos Leopardos held at Galeria Alaska, a well-known gay spot in the southern district of Rio de Janeiro, which ended with all the boys getting completely naked.

It was around this time that his involvement with Paula Thomaz began, who in the series is portrayed as a troublemaker who had already fought out of jealousy of her husband and who idolized mystical entities that would be behind an alleged ritual sacrifice of which Daniella Perez was a victim. . No wonder, says the production, supported by an occultist, she died on a new moon night.

It is a fact that Guilherme de Padua had declared he had a spiritual guide and that an examination found that the perforations in the actress’ body indicated the use of a dagger, never found, and not scissors, as argued by the defendants.

Bernardo Braga Pasqualette, the author of the book-report “Daniella Perez: Biografia, Crime e Justiça”, a release by the publishing house Record in the process of being finalized, says that “it is unfair to make associations between the lives of the accused and the murder”.

“People have to answer for what they did and not for other things”, he says, adding that homophobia, directed at Padua, sexism, against Thomaz, and prejudice against African-based religions, directed at both, have always hovered around the case. “There was a spectacularization of their past.”

On the night of December 28, 1992, Daniella’s body was found in a thicket in Barra da Tijuca, punctured by about 18 stab wounds carried out with scissors that injured her lungs and heart.

Each of the two was convicted of qualified murder and sentenced to almost 20 years in prison, after the popular jury accepted the prosecution’s thesis that the couple premeditated the crime — she, out of jealousy of her husband; he, out of revenge against the author of the novel, since her role in the plot was being reduced. The actor did not want to let the romance of the plot end, is what the thesis of the series defends.

The two have different versions. Paula Thomaz denies that she participated. Guilherme de Pádua, who, in testimonies to the police, had taken the blame, later went on to support the thesis that his then wife, filled with jealousy over the relationship between the two partners on the scene, is the one who had grappled with Daniella Perez in the thicket.

Five years ago, the former actor became pastor of the Lagoinha Baptist Church in his hometown of Belo Horizonte. Guilherme de Pádua gave few interviews about the case, but his name always reappears around, as when he created a YouTube channel to talk about his religious conversion. In one of his last public appearances, in 2020, he took to the streets in a pro-Bolsonaro protest.

Guilherme de Pádua and Paula Thomaz separated shortly after the crime. Now a Baptist pastor in Belo Horizonte, he married makeup artist Juliana Lacerda in 2017.

“I married Guilherme because I really love him and he is the realization of a dream in my life,” Lacerda told the Extra newspaper at the time of the ceremony. “He’s a wonderful man, only those who know him know how much. He’s not rich, he has a sad past, but even so, I say he’s my husband a hundred times over.”

“Try to find out about the case there and you will know what happened,” she said later on social media, adding that “absurd things happened” after the crime. “If I’m going to speak here, it’s going to be very controversial, very shocking for you,” she said. “Guilherme is no one’s murderer.”