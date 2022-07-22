Daniella Perez was scissored to death by Guilherme de Padua and his wife; understand the motivation of the crime – Zoeira

This year marks the 30th anniversary of a crime that shocked Brazil: the murder of actress Daniella Perez, 22, daughter of the playwright Gloria Perez. She was scissored to death on December 28, 1992 by actor Guilherme de Pádua and his wife, Paula Thomaz.

The case will be detailed in the documentary series ‘Brutal pact: The murder of Daniella Perez‘, which debuts on the streaming platform HBO Max this Thursday (21). The five-episode production reconstructs the facts and judgment of the case in detail.

Read more

Daniella Perez and Guilherme de Pádua performed together

Daniella and Guilherme were co-stars in the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma”, on TV Globo, written by Gloria Perez. The actress was killed shortly after leaving the filming of the serial. Padua, who was a romantic partner with her in the plot, was accused as the author of the crime shortly afterwards.

In testimony at the time, he claimed that the motivation for the crime was “to believe that her role was being reduced, while she was gaining prominence”.

In “De Corpo e Alma”, the characters of Daniella and Guilherme had a quick romance. According to information from wow, right after recording the scene in which the couple separates, the actor cried a lot in his dressing room. At that moment, he believed to be the end of his character in the plot and his appearances would be reduced more and more.

The crime

On the afternoon of December 28, when he left the studio where they were recording the soap opera, Guilherme found and followed Daniella along with Paula Thomaz. When stopping at a gas station, the actress was punched by Padua, falling unconscious.

The actress was placed in the back seat of the actor’s car, now with Paula at the wheel, according to information from the wow. Driving Daniella’s vehicle, Guilherme drove to a vacant lot in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro. At the scene, the couple stabbed Daniella with scissors more than 18 times.

Both Guilherme and Paula were convicted of the crime, after being tried for doubly qualified homicide, with clumsy motive and impossibility of defending the victim. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison and she to 16. However, they were released after serving a third of the sentence.