Deadline for ICMS reduction is at least 2 months

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

The Federal Government has recently set the spending ceiling for the ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services), in its attempt to reduce the escalation in the prices of fuels. On July 11, it was announced that the measure would last for more than 2 months. At least 20 states in Brazil have already announced the reduction of the fuel tax.

According to a survey carried out by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), in recent weeks the price of gasoline has shown that it is falling, dropping by around 8.97%. Ethanol and diesel also had a reduction, of 4.23% and 0.39%, respectively.

These reductions, so far, are smaller than expected by the government and disclosed by the Ministry of Mines and Energy. At the end of last month, 11 states and the Federal District filed a lawsuit in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) against this ICMS reduction, with the justification that the measure represents a major intervention by the Union in the states. It was also stated that the Federal Government was acting recklessly in order to solve the problem of inflation.

In view of this, this measure extracts autonomy from the states over the determination of rates. It is also worth mentioning that setting the ICMS expenditure ceiling also reflects on natural gas, electricity, communications and public transport.

Finally, states are also arguing that ICMS collections in 2021 accounted for about 86% of all state government collections. Therefore, the measure has an unprecedented impact on revenues, not only for states, but also for all municipalities.

