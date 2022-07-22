Dealership is for sale; see reason and what happens to user

A news item found by Estadão reported this Thursday (21) that Arteris SA, the concessionaire that manages BR-101 Norte, BR-116 in Santa Catarina and Paraná, as well as other stretches throughout Brazil, was put up for sale.

arteris dealership Arteris dealership in action – Photo: Arteris/ND Disclosure

The reason for the sale would be disagreements between partners of the company that belongs to the Canadian fund Brookfield and the Spanish highway manager Abertis.

In Brazil, the company currently manages more than 3 thousand kilometers of highways in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina and Paraná. Among the highways under concession by Arteris is Régis Bittencourt.

O ND+ Portal contacted Arteris’ advice, which replied that it will not comment on the news.

On the other hand, the director of Privatization and Partnerships at the Santa Catarina State Finance Department, Ramiro Zinder, explained that this is a federal concession made by the Union on a federal highway and the State is not competent to do so.

However, the director commented that the concession contracts already provide for the possibility of changing the shareholding control, change in the shareholders, without this affecting the availability to the user. In other words, according to him, in practice nothing changes for those who use the highways.

