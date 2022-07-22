Defender Renan, from Bragantino, is arrested by the police after a fatal accident in Bragança Paulista | Bragantino

Defender Renan, from Red Bull Bragantino, was arrested by the Civil Police after being involved in a fatal traffic accident on the morning of this Friday, 22, in Bragança Paulista. The athlete must be taken to the Piracaia jail and go through a custody hearing on Saturday, 23.

According to reporter Lucas Rangel, from TV Vanguarda, the player will be booked in flagrante delicto for manslaughter, with the aggravating factor of having ingested alcohol and not being allowed to drive, which makes the crime without bail.

Police officers who attended the incident said the defender showed signs of intoxication and ethyl odor, but refused to take a breathalyzer test. At the police station, the player also refused to undergo the blood test and remained silent. Therefore, drunkenness behind the wheel was not proven, only the ingestion of alcoholic beverage.

A bottle of liquor was found next to the player’s car and underwent forensic examination to check for the athlete’s fingerprints.

+ Who is Renan: boy caught Abel’s attention, but lost space

1 of 5 Defender Renan, from Bragantino, is involved in a fatal accident — Photo: Lucas Rangel/TV Vanguarda Defender Renan, from Bragantino, is involved in a fatal accident — Photo: Lucas Rangel/TV Vanguarda

The accident involving Renan’s car and a motorcyclist happened around 6:40 am at Km 47 of the Alkindar Monteiro Junqueira Highway.

Preliminary information indicates that the vehicle driven by the player would have invaded the opposite lane and hit a motorcycle head-on. The 38-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene. He leaves a wife and two daughters.

The State Highway Police reported that the defender did not have a definitive driver’s license and that his driving license was suspended.

The player, who is on loan from Palmeiras to Massa Bruta, was taken to the police duty to register the occurrence.

2 of 5 Defender Renan on arrival at the police station — Photo: Lucas Rangel/TV Vanguarda Defender Renan on arrival at the police station — Photo: Lucas Rangel/TV Vanguarda

Bragantino, the club that the athlete currently defends, and Palmeiras, with whom Renan has a link until 2025, informed that they follow the case and made themselves available to provide the necessary assistance to the victim’s family, with whom they sympathized with the fatality.

The player’s press office did not answer the report’s calls.

3 of 5 Renan, Bragantino defender — Photo: Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino Renan, Bragantino defender — Photo: Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino

Renan arrived at Bragantino in April this year. The player belongs to Palmeiras and is on loan at Massa Bruta until the end of this year. For the Bragança Paulista club, he has played eight times this season and is an immediate reserve for Natan’s vacancy.

Created from the base of Palmeiras, Renan was at Alviverde since the under-13 and went up to professional in 2020 due to the ability to play both as a defender and left-back.

4 of 5 Bragantino defender Renan is involved in a fatal accident — Photo: Lucas Rangel/TV Vanguarda Defender Renan, from Bragantino, is involved in a fatal accident — Photo: Lucas Rangel/TV Vanguarda