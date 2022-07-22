“Deleting everything…”; amid the controversy with Simone, Simaria reappears and the web speculates what the singer would be ‘scheming’

During this morning, Thursday (21), Simone and Simaria became a topic among netizens. After the famous fight between the two sisters, Simone decided to change her name on social mediaexcluding the ‘reference’ to the duo’s name, and ended up excluding some photos with his sister.

After many netizens speculated about a possible solo career of the countrywoman, Simaria provided a ‘scare’ to the singers’ fans. During the afternoon of this Thursday (21), the famous unfollowed everyone on Instagram, including friends and family.

Some of Simaria’s followers noticed that she was deleting some posts, including posts with her sister, Simone. With the singer’s unusual attitude, several netizens began to question what she is up to.

“I am now going to download things from Simaria’s feed, because she is deleting everything.”said one netizen. “What got into her?”asked another person. “What is she up to now?“, questioned a third. Other people, still published some memes with the current relationship between the sisters.