Delicious Korean mango smoothie with milk: learn how to make it

If our grandmothers read this title, they certainly wouldn’t agree at all to mix mango with milk. After all, ancient common sense warned of the dangers caused by this “forbidden” mixture. But, that’s not quite how it happens. In fact, countries like South Korea have revenues from mango smoothie with milk quite tasty. In addition, we brought a recipe for crepioca that can make your day much healthier to accompany this refreshing drink.

Follow the text to learn how to prepare them.

Read more: Spicy chicken thighs in the Airfryer: learn how to prepare

mango vitamin

The Korean mango smoothie was inspired by a milkshake. Therefore, it is quite consistent and still has small pieces of the fruit. Best of all, you only need three ingredients to prepare it: mango, sugar and milk.

Ingredients

1 or 2 sleeves;

2 spoons of sugar;

1 glass of milk.

Preparation mode

To make the smoothie, the first step is to cut the mangoes into cubes. Then, with the help of a fork, mash the fruit and add the sugar. If you prefer, sweeten with honey.

In a glass put ice (the amount you prefer), the mixture and milk. Stir with a spoon and that’s it, enjoy this recipe!

chicken crepioca

To accompany this healthy drink, a good idea is a chicken crepioca. Check out the recipe:

Ingredients

1 egg;

2 spoons of oatmeal;

1 spoon of tapioca starch;

fine herbs;

2 spoons of shredded chicken.

Preparation mode

The first step to prepare a delicious crepioca is, in a bowl, to put the oats, the egg and the gum. Then, after mixing well, pour into a non-stick skillet and bake both sides. Add the chicken and other seasonings of your choice and you’re done. Enjoy your food!