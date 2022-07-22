Deolane’s advisor exposes rotten and detonates Yasmin Brunet after outburst on the web: “You spoke the real thing, right”

After the incident went viral, Deolane and Dayane took a stand; Kadu Rodrigues, in addition to being an advisor, is a close friend of the Bezerra sisters

Yasmin Brunetex-girlfriend of Gabriel Medina, has been involved in several controversies in recent days. In addition to an alleged hookup with João Guilhermealso made a long rant in the twitter about trust: “Wow, there are people who don’t even deserve a second of your time…. Today friendship is worthless. Trust your intuition and don’t expect the best from anyone.”.

“I think after everything that’s happened lately, I don’t trust anyone. Never. You say that I have changed and I have changed. I don’t expect the best from anyone anymore. I’m not good vibes. I don’t see anything pink. I’ve changed a lot because of the amount of shit I’ve been through that you guys have no idea. I realized that being real is worthless”he added.

After the story went viral on the page ‘Gossip of the Day’of Instagramthe advisor Deolane Bezerra, Kadu Rodriguesdetonated and exposed Yasmin: “You spoke the truth, right! He goes to other people’s parties and doesn’t want to give interviews or be photographed because he doesn’t want to link the image with the owner of the party! Ai ai ai, it’s every one saw! Did you go there just to eat babe?”he wrote.

In the comments, Deolane he responded: “Jesus, I’ve had enough”. Dayane Bezerra also attended and came out in defense of the advisor: “Kadu loves us and would never make anything up! Why was it, huh? It is each one that is found. Get down from there my daughter, be careful that the higher the fall, the greater the fall”. The ‘bullshit’ seems to be far from over and still promises new chapters.