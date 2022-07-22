Depression Isn’t Caused by Low Serotonin, Study Says; Does this change medication use? – Health

There is no “compelling” evidence that the depression is associated with low concentrations or activity of serotoninsuggested a British study published in the scientific journal Molecular Psychiatrylast Wednesday, 20th. Scientists involved in the review assess that chemical imbalance theory influences patients’ decision to take and continue using antidepressant medications, in addition to encouraging further studies regarding the effects of these drugs on neurochemical systems. They warn that no one should stop treatment without medical advice.

“The popularity of the ‘chemical imbalance’ theory of depression has coincided with a huge increase in the use of antidepressants,” lead researcher Joanna Moncrieff said. University College London (UCL), where she teaches. “Many people take antidepressants because they have been led to believe their depression has a biochemical cause, but this new research suggests that this belief is not evidence-based,” she continued, who is also a consultant to the British Health Service (NHS). ).

Co-author of the analysis, Mark Horowitz cited that the research also shed light on the influence of external factors on the condition. “An interesting aspect of the studies we looked at was how strong an effect of adverse life events had on depression, suggesting that depressed mood is a response to people’s lives and cannot be boiled down to a simple chemical equation.” university website.

According to the study, the serotonergic theory was first suggested in the 1960s and widely publicized in the 1990s, along with the advent of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) drugs. As the name implies, the drug inhibits the action of the neurotransmitter transport protein and allows an increase in its concentrations in the synaptic cleft.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, sales of antidepressants and mood stabilizers have grown in the country, according to a survey by the Federal Council of Pharmacy (CFF). Between 2019 and 2020, the increase was 17%. The first five months of 2021, compared to the previous year, saw 13% higher trade. More than 42.9 million units were sold between January and May last year.

The British scientists therefore decided to carry out an “umbrella” review of studies from the research fields on the relationship between serotonin and depression. Meta-analyses and systematic reviews focused, for example, on the action of neurotransmitter receptors and transporters. Some of the research involved tens of thousands of patients.

The conclusion was that studies with moderate or high evidence did not support the chemical imbalance theory. On the other hand, those that indicated a relationship between the neurotransmitter and the disease had low certainty data.

Although the analysis did not focus on the effect of antidepressant drugs and the researchers do not indicate stopping their use without medical advice, they call for more study on the effect of these drugs and also on treatments aimed at managing stressful or traumatic situations in people’s lives, like psychotherapy. In addition, they consider that patients should no longer be informed that depression is caused by low levels of serotonin.

“Thousands of people suffer from the side effects of antidepressants, including the severe withdrawal effects that can occur when people try to stop them, but prescription rates continue to rise,” Moncrieff said. “We believe this situation was driven in part by the false belief that depression is due to a chemical imbalance. It is time to inform the public that this belief is not grounded in science.”