DF bet earns BRL 45,000; main prize accumulates

posted on 07/21/2022 00:12



(credit: Ed Alves/CB)

The Mega-Sena is accumulated. No bet hit the six dozen drawn on Wednesday night (20/7), but four bets from the Federal District came close to winning.

A lottery registered at the Casa Jerusalem lottery, in Guará, hit five dozen of the Mega-Sena and earned R$45,841.46. This bet was made with seven numbers marked and seven odds.

Also in Guará, a simple bet — which costs R$ 4.50 — hit the corner of the Mega-Sena and pocketed R$ 22,920.73. This game was registered at Nossa Senhora Aparecida lottery. In addition to this, a bet made by digital means and another registered in one of the units of Lotérica Pé Quente, won the same amount for having hit five dozen. Both were simple.

The 2502 contest of the darling of Brazilians, drawn this Wednesday (20) at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, revealed the following numbers: 16-20-21-39-44-55. No player managed to score all the tens, but 103 bets hit the corner and earned R$ 22,920.73. The modality court had 2,914 winners, who took R$ 1,157.38.





MEGA-SENA | WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

(photo: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)





The next lottery draw will be on Saturday (7/23), starting at 8 pm, at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo and broadcast live on Rede TV and social networks from Caixa and Rede TV.