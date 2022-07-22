DHL plane attracts attention at Viracopos Airport as it takes off in broad daylight; watch

DHL’s Boeing 767 in scenes from the video shown below





An unusual operation this past Wednesday, July 20, drew attention at Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas (SP), when a plane with DHL painting was seen in broad daylight.

The popular and world-renowned yellow and red paintwork of the giant global logistics company is not usually seen in broad daylight in Brazil, as operations, which began a few weeks ago in the country, always take place at night.

However, last Wednesday, a delay in the takeoff of the aircraft allowed the capture of beautiful images of the “yellow” of DHL at the airport in the interior of São Paulo.

As the following recording, taken by the live camera of the “Golf Oscar Romeo” YouTube channel, the Boeing 767-300F with registration C-GAAJ is seen departing at around 10:00 am instead of the standard time of 04:30 am :





Flights to Brazil with aircraft in the colors of DHL, operated by Canadian CargoJet, take place only at Viracopos Airport. They land Sunday through Friday at 11:00 pm from Miami, and take off Monday through Saturday at 4:30 am, bound for a stop in Bogotá and then back to Miami.