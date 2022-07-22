Did you know that people who eat apples can live longer?

Often, when thinking about apples, we have the image of that poisoned fruit of Snow White, don’t we? However, despite sometimes being associated with evil stepmothers, they do a real miracle for our healthas well as being super delicious. According to scientists, women who consume an apple every day reduce the likelihood of dying young by 35%.

Researchers at the University of Western Australia found that apples are an excellent source of plant compounds known as flavonoids. In general, all vegetables have this substance, but these fruits were used in research because people tend to consume them in sufficient amounts every day.

The benefits of apple

Basically, apples are rich in essential nutrients for our body, such as pectin, a fiber that can help control blood glucose and control appetite. In addition, it has protective properties of the cardiovascular system, which can reduce even the risk of stroke by more than 50%. In the case of flavonoid intake, they are essential to improve the relaxation of the arteries.

So, following 1,456 women aged between 70 and 85 for 15 years, the researchers found that the volunteers who ate 100 grams of apple daily lived longer than the others. According to the study, this is precisely because of the combination of the high fiber and flavonoid content of the apple peel, which ends up providing a powerful antioxidant effect.

In this way, they can deactivate the free radical molecules that cause oxidative damage to our body’s cells, which is one of the main factors for the development of heart disease, cancer and inflammatory diseases. In addition, there is also a relationship between the consumption of apples and other fruits or vegetables, as they are more likely to follow healthier diets, which greatly contributes to longevity.