Discover how to be anonymous on WhatsApp with new app tool

Would you like to browse WhatsApp anonymously but can’t escape status information like “online”? Know that your problem already has an official solution within the messaging platform itself.

How to be completely anonymous within WhatsApp?

The WABetaInfo portal is specialized in spreading the news of WhatsApp, in its beta version. According to the data, the messenger now has a feature that allows you to hide notifications and guarantees anonymous browsing.

This means that no information will be sent that you are online or when you last saw the message. However, the novelty is only available in the beta version of the application – it is reserved for testing new features.

If you want to use this feature, you need to install WhatsApp beta. Otherwise, you still have to wait a while for you to become anonymous within the app. Soon, the tool will be rolled out to the entire common user base.

Take the opportunity to see some alternative ways to achieve anonymity:

external applications

There are some websites and apps that hide user status. So it is not possible to show when you are online or sending a message. However, for these software to work, you need to provide data from the application and your device. So be aware that none of these tools are recommended or approved by the messaging platform.

Still, if you want to risk it, there is the Unseen app, which allows you to read messages from various social networks and WhatsApp. In the settings it is possible to make the necessary authorizations.

Another tool available is the Flychat app that has the same function as the previous one. You can read and reply to the message through the alternative app itself.

creative output

Even if there is no specific configuration within the messenger itself, it is possible to read the messages without being “online”. Incidentally, it is also possible to type and record messages “hidden”.

The first trick to read a conversation without reporting it’s online is through notifications. Just lower the notification bar to read the messages that are available on WhatsApp.

Airplane mode

In airplane mode you can read all the messages and listen to the audios that have already been downloaded. All this without changing your status. In fact, it is even possible to type and record messages without the contact knowing.

In this case, messages will be sent as soon as the connection is re-established. In other words, anonymity is guaranteed.