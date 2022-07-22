Discover Tenerife, the island of black sand beaches and lava pools – 07/21/2022

The contrast of the dark rocks with the turquoise sea invites contemplation, and those who don’t mind the slightly cold water even risk a bath in this Spanish paradise. Black sand comes from the erosion of volcanic rocks that were once lava.

Visitors to the north of Tenerife can see up close natural wonders that are one of the Canary Islands’ biggest tourist attractions — all volcanic. Altogether there are 33 volcanoes and 11 of them are in Tenerife.

The town of Puerto de la Cruz, in the north of the island, has several dark sandy beaches and one of the biggest attractions in the region, Lago Martiánez. This outdoor pool complex with sea water is a spectacle not only for its beauty but also for its affordable price.

The place was built, literally, over the sea. There are no less than 33 thousand square meters and, inside, there is an artificial lake surrounded by seven saltwater pools, small islands, sculptures, tropical vegetation and many volcanic rocks.

From there you have incredible views of the surroundings. On a cloudless day you can even see Teide, the most famous volcano in Tenerife and also the highest point in Spain at 3,718 meters.

Aerial view of Puerto de la Cruz, Tenerife Image: Getty Images

Entrance to Lago Martiánez costs five euros and visitors can spend the whole day there with a beach chair, showers and changing room.

And for those who want to step on the famous black sand, the more urban beaches nearby are Playa de Martiánez and Playa de San Telmo. Remember to bring flip flops because both have lots of pebbles.

Playa de San Telmo, in Puerto de la Cruz Image: Lucilla Runnacles

Natural pools and lots of lava

To the northwest of the island, 29 kilometers away from Puerto de la Cruz, a small town harbors a natural treasure: Garachico has just 30 square kilometers and just over 5,000 inhabitants.

This charming village was the most important port on the island where large ships docked to load goods that were later transported to America, Africa and other European countries. But in 1706 much of the village was buried by lava when the Trevejo Volcano erupted.

Garachico Volcanic Pool, Tenerife Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Between banana plantations and the sea, Garachico draws attention for its beauty and colorful houses. The small historic center has beautiful mansions, churches and squares.

Sitting in one of its restaurants and enjoying a roasted cheese or mashed potatoes (papas arrugadas) with the famous mojo picón (a sauce typical of these islands) is a great way to get to know a little more about Canarian culture.

However, Garachico’s biggest attraction is facing the sea. Next to San Miguel Castle are the natural pools El Caletón. When the lava made contact with the sea, large pools formed. This event that was very bad for the town ended up becoming a beautiful tourist spot over the years.

1 / 6 garachico Lucilla Runnacles two / 6 garachico Lucilla Runnacles 3 / 6 garachico Lucilla Runnacles 4 / 6 garachico Lucilla Runnacles 5 / 6 garachico Lucilla Runnacles 6 / 6 Roasted cheese and mojo picón Lucilla Runnacles

There are several natural pools surrounded by large rocks and the place is fully adapted for bathing with many stairs and lifeguards. Depending on the tide, they fill or empty.

If you don’t want to go into the freezing water, you can just walk there or sit on the top, which has a restaurant, and enjoy the peculiar view. Entrance to the pool complex is completely free.

Close to Africa but with a Spanish accent

Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tenerife is one of the seven islands that form part of the Spanish archipelago of the Canaries. Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, El Hierro, Lanzarote, La Palma and La Gomera are the others.

The Canary Islands are close to Africa, they are close to Morocco and the Sahara, in the Atlantic Ocean. Departing from Madrid is a three-hour flight.

Tenerife has two airports. For those who want to be closer to the region of natural pools, beaches with black sand and small villages, the northern airport (TFN) is the closest. The southern airport (TFS) is closer to beaches with golden sand and resorts.

The temperate climate attracts tourists all year round. The high season is precisely in the European winter months, from November to March, when English and Germans escape the cold to warm up in Tenerife.