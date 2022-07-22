Discover the most powerful passports in the world; Brazil joins list

A report released on Wednesday, 20, by Henley & Partners, a London-based global citizenship consultancy, revealed that passports from three Asian countries offer their holders greater freedom of global travel than other nations.

japan, singapore and South Korea lead the list of document issuers that offer their holders access to more than 191 visa-free destinations.

European countries like Germany and Spain appear just below Asians, tied for 190 destinations and followed by Finland, Italy and Luxembourg with 189.

Brazil’s passport, once a powerful visa, now occupies the 19th in the ranking, alongside Argentina, with 170 possible destinations.

However, as travel restrictions ease, there are hopeful signs that lower-ranking passports are starting to regain clout. According to the ranking, Indian passport holders now have similar travel freedom as they enjoyed before the pandemic, with unrestricted access to 57 destinations around the world.

THE Russia occupies the 50th place in the ranking, with a visa waiver to 119 countries. However, as the index does not take into account temporary restrictions or airspace closures, the reality is that Russian citizens are effectively barred from accessing many of these destinations due to the war in Ukraine.

Afghanistan is again at the bottom of the index and its citizens can access only 27 countries without needing a visa in advance.

See the list of the best passports to keep in July 2022:

1. Japan (193 destinations)

2. Singapore, South Korea (192 destinations)

3. Germany, Spain (190 destinations)

4. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg (189 destinations)

5. Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden (188 destinations)

6. France, Ireland, Portugal, United Kingdom (187 destinations)

7. Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United States (186 destinations)

8. Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Greece, Malta (185 destinations)

9. Hungary (183 destinations)

10. Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia (182 destinations)

Despite having greater freedom to travel, Asian citizens are less likely to travel. Measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 imposed by eastern governments restrict the movement of people inside and outside their territories.

As part of this, international demand for airfare to the Asia-Pacific region is still below a fifth of pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest statistics from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

By comparison, says the Henley Passport Index report, markets in Europe and North America have recovered to around 60% of their previous levels of travel mobility.