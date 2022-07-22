doctors list clinical symptoms related to the disease

posted on 07/22/2022 06:00



(credit: UK Health Security Agency/AFP)

A group of doctors from 16 countries identified new clinical symptoms related to monkeypox. The work, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, is considered the largest series of studies on infected people to date and, according to the authors, can help improve the diagnosis of the disease that has mobilized authorities in several countries.

Endemic to Africa, monkeypox has spread to other continents since May. Yesterday, at the second meeting of the emergency committee on the disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that there are 14,500 cases in 72 countries and drew attention to the situation in Brazil, which has one of the highest numbers of infected — 592, according to the Ministry of Health.

“At present, the vast majority of cases continue to be reported among men who have sex with men,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The study released yesterday in the New England Journal of Medicine shows that, of the 528 infections confirmed in 43 locations between April 27 and June 24 this year, 98% affected gay and bisexual men. The work also reveals that most patients have single genital lesions and sores in the mouth or anus, symptoms not recognized in current medical definitions of monkeypox.

According to the authors, the manifestations of the disease are similar to those of sexually transmitted infections and can easily lead to misdiagnosis. “These specific symptoms can be serious and lead to hospitalizations. That’s why it’s important to make a diagnosis. Expanding the case definition will help doctors more easily recognize the infection and thus prevent people from passing it on,” says Chloe Orkin. , professor of HIV medicine at Queen Mary University of London and a member of the group.

Physical contact

Doctors also emphasize that while sexual proximity is the most likely route of transmission, monkeypox virus can be transmitted by any close physical contact, by large respiratory droplets, and potentially by clothing and other surfaces. “This study adds to our understanding of the ways in which it is spread and the groups it is spreading to, which will help with the rapid identification of new cases and allow us to offer prevention strategies, such as vaccines, to those most at risk,” says John Thornhill, professor at Queen Mary University of London.

The progress of cases is also monitored by the WHO, which yesterday chose not to declare the spread of monkeypox an international public health emergency. “I am aware that any decision I make regarding the possible determination involves the consideration of many factors, with the ultimate objective of protecting public health,” said Tedros, who assured that the debate on this position has not ended.