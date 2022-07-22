Doctor’s office suspected of keeping patient in private prison negotiated surgeries in the booklet | Rio de Janeiro

Facilitate to attract a clientele that could not pay for plastic surgery. This was a dynamic era in the office and at Santa Branca Hospital, owned by the doctor Bolivar Guerrero Silva arrested on July 18 on suspicion of keeping a patient in false imprisonment to hide possible medical errors in his surgeries.

Guerrero had a team of promoters of his work who worked in Whatsapp groups and social networks, which attracted customers by offering plastic surgeries at below-market prices and easy payment.

Who is Bolívar Guerrero Silva, a doctor arrested for keeping a patient in prison

Those interested in working with the Ecuadorian doctor could pay in cash, in installments on the card and, when the client did not have any of these mechanisms, could use a clinic booklet to be able to start the installment of your procedure.

How did the meat work?

The call Scheduled Surgery Card it was distributed every Tuesday and Wednesday with a consultation included.

it was distributed every Tuesday and Wednesday with a consultation included. The interested party scheduled the consultation for one of these days and paid the entry fee of R$ 1 thousand surgery and have access to the card.

The remaining amount of the surgery could be paid in up to 12 installments or in smaller installments with a balance to be paid on the day of the surgery on the card.

Thus, a patient whose procedure cost R$ 15 thousand, for examplecould:

Give R$1,000 to take the booklet and negotiate 12 installments of the balance of R$14,000 in it, with 12 installments of R$1,1666;

Give R$ 1,000 to get the booklet, negotiate 12 installments of R$ 583.33 in it and pay off the balance of R$ 7,000 on the day of the surgery in cash or in installments on the patient’s card.

The idea is that the patient/client pays off and schedules his/her procedure within a year, being able to do it before – as long as he/she pays off his/her book/debt.

If the person had an unforeseen event and was unable to pay and operate within a year, he could update the booklet.

In case of withdrawal, the promoters claim that only the money for the initial consultation would be deducted from the amount already paid and the rest returned.

Disclosure included ‘X-Tudão’ surgery package

Bolívar’s team of promoters tried to sell as many aesthetic procedures as possible and, of course, with the same ease. one of them was nicknamed X-Tudãowhich included four to five cosmetic procedures.

By adhering to the X-Tudão package, the customer would be entitled to:

liposuction – technique that, through suction, removes excess fat from a certain region of the body.

tummy tuck – abdominal plastic surgery to remove excess skin in the region.

– abdominal plastic surgery to remove excess skin in the region. fat grafting – Fat grafting is a plastic surgery technique that uses the body’s own fat to fill, define or give volume to certain parts of the body. In general, customers chose to put fat on their butt

mastopexy – plastic surgery to lift the breasts. It can be made plain or with silicone placement.

Bolívar Guerrero Silva was arrested on July 18 when he was inside the surgical center of Hospital Santa Branca, in Duque de Caxias. According to police, he was holding a woman in false imprisonment after she had complications following a tummy tuck surgery and is in serious condition.

The woman, named Daiana Cavalcanti, was trying to be transferred from the hospital, but the surgeon made the transfer difficult, even with two injunctions from the Justice.

Daiana has been hospitalized since June of this year at the Santa Branca Hospital, and was transferred this Thursday morning (21) to the Bonsucesso General Hospital, in the North Zone of Rio.

Bolívar responds to at least 19 lawsuits in court for medical errors and had his temporary arrest maintained by the court after a custody hearing.

After the disclosure of Daiana’s case, at least 11 women have already appeared at the Duque de Caxias Women’s Police Station to denounce the doctor. In one of the cases, family members of a young man went to the scene to report that they suspect that the family member died from a medical error after a procedure, but had the death attested as complications by Covid.