Dollar hits BRL 5.505 after ECB raises interest rates for the first time in 11 years

After the ECB (European Central Bank) confirmed international fears and raised the Eurozone’s basic interest rates for the first time in 11 years, the commercial dollar jumped. In Brazil, at 2:25 pm (Brasilia time), the foreign currency was up 0.81% and reached R$ 5.505.

The ECB justified its decision on the basis of rampant inflation, fears of an energy crisis worsened by the war between Russia and Ukraine and bleak economic prospects. The institution, today, opted for an interest rate increase of 0.5 point, a higher-than-expected adjustment.

The decision on this tightening was “unanimous” in the face of inflation that “will remain at an undesirable level for some time”, declared the institution’s president, Christine Lagarde. Consumer prices rose 8.6% in June compared with the same period last year, a record for the eurozone and a swing above the ECB’s annual 2% target.

In addition to Europe, investors await how the Federal Reserve, the Central Bank of the United States, will proceed. A similar move to the ECB will indicate, to the market, the chance of a global recession.

The external scenario is favorable for the dollar, which is considered a safe investment, while the real is seen as a risky bet.

Yesterday, the commercial dollar rose 0.74% and closed at R$5.461.

The value of the dollar published daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

*With RFI