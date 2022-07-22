Dollar touches R$ 5.50 and closes at the highest value since January | Economy

The US currency closed up 0.66%, sold at R$5.4970. — highest closing level since January 24 (R$ 5.5017). See more quotes.

The previous day, the dollar rose 0.71%, sold at R$5.4607. With today’s result, it accumulates a high of 1.71% in the week and 5.05% in the month. In the year, it still has a devaluation of 1.40% against the real.

What is messing with the markets?

The European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday raised the euro zone’s benchmark interest rate for the first time in more than a decade, amid fears of an energy crisis and bleak economic prospects in the euro zone. The 0.5 percentage point increase brought the rate to zero.

Next week, it will be the turn of the United States to set its basic interest rate. Futures traders have recently moderated their expectations about the size of this rally, expecting a 0.75 percentage point rise rather than a full 1 percentage point scenario.

The prospects of a global recession continue to make companies rethink investments and hiring.

In the domestic scenario, fears about the credibility of Brazil remain on the radar of investors, which was recently shaken by a constitutional amendment that expands and creates a series of social benefits, providing for expenses outside the spending ceiling just a few months away from the presidential elections.

according to Ana Flor’s blog, the team of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, has spent the last few days poring over the Budget numbers and is preparing a third block of funds in the year. The objective is to prevent government spending from exceeding the spending ceiling.

The cut in budget transfers may exceed R$ 5 billion. This value could still change, because until the last moment negotiations within the government try to reduce the size of the blockade and soften the political impact.