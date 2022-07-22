Don’t fall for the scam: 7 tips to identify pitfalls when buying used car – 07/21/2022

The word “coup” has been used more often than we would like. As a professional focused on the used car market, I can guarantee that in this field they are real and happen every day.

I have already touched on this subject at other times, but I feel obliged to revisit it from time to time, since daily customers request my service to inspect vehicles that I discard right away. Just open the ad and there are the vices of every scammer.

You can’t go wrong, but unfortunately many take time to accept and sometimes insist, believing that they are facing an unmissable deal.

The chip only falls when the person realizes that their money has left the account, but the car has not gone to the garage. That’s when something worse doesn’t happen.

As I’m sure you, my dear reader, don’t want to risk falling into a scam in the used car market, here are some tips to stay away from this kind of situation. I will use as an example a case from this week, of a customer who requested an inspection of a Hyundai Veracruz.

Veracruz price Image: Felipe Carvalho/Car Hunter

very low price

Scammers are in a hurry. They use the main classifieds on the internet pretending to be ordinary people, but they need the scam to be applied in the shortest possible time. One of the biggest attractions is the price. Every scammer practices prices well below the market and, when faced with this, I recommend that you don’t even insist on having the first contact.

In the case of Veracruz this week, the Fipe table for the car is around R$66,000, but what my client was interested in was only R$46,000. I know that some cars with low liquidity are even sold below the table, but it is enough to compare with other ads for the same car to understand that this is not the case. This “discount” of R$ 20 thousand makes it clear that something is wrong.

Veracruz location Image: Felipe Carvalho/Car Hunter

Location

A good magician knows that he needs to make his audience pay attention to what is not important so that the trick is done without anyone noticing. The scammer also likes to make this mental confusion with a possible interested party in order to escape without leaving a trace after the scam is applied.

In the Veracruz ad, the location is in the neighborhood of Santana, in the North Zone of the city of São Paulo, area code 11. The advertiser’s telephone number has area code 31, for the region of Belo Horizonte, capital of Minas Gerais, but in the description, the area code is 11 same.

In the conversation with the salesperson, he sends photos of a simple store in the city of Mococa, in the interior of São Paulo, DDD 19, but the ad image suggests that he is in a luxury dealership. The name of the store has nothing to do with what is in the classifieds.

See how it doesn’t make sense? After the scam is applied, the buyer does not know where to run, whether to go to São Paulo, Mococa, Belo Horizonte, to a simple store or a luxury dealership.

Veracruz accounts Image: Felipe Carvalho/Car Hunter

Fake website and accounts

The two tips above are enough to give up the business, but as there are people who insist, scammers keep improving themselves so that things seem real. Even websites and social media accounts are created.

The VeraCruz scammer forwarded a message in which he had a landline, website address, email and Instagram account.

But remember the photo of the simple store in Mococa? Well, the phone and e-mail are different from those on the storefront. The Instagram account is of the private type, which is unlikely for a car dealership. The site already has several cars advertised, but none of them is possible to click to enter the ad.

Free shipping

As well as the low price, it is common for the mileage to be low, so the business becomes “a must”. But in a huge country like ours, how do you get someone who is far away to be interested in the car? Just offer free shipping!

I don’t know how anyone can believe that. It is expensive to transport cars, and the risk of something going wrong on the way is very high. Therefore, it is difficult to believe that a seller is willing to pay for the shipping, especially when the price is already very low. The account does not close.

Veracruz CAOA Image: Felipe Carvalho/Car Hunter

Photos

The classic scammer of these top classifieds doesn’t even have the car being advertised. He copies photos from other ads, makes some changes and publishes it as his car. The Veracruz ad only had one photo, which, as I said, suggested it was from a luxury dealership. But in the conversation with my client, he sent more photos, all of the same location. The license plates of the car were digitally edited, which is not common in advertisements for stores, which obviously prefer to place personalized plates with the name of the store. But the scammer forgot to edit the car’s windshield, which had a sticker from the CAOA group. Be suspicious of cars inside stores with digitally edited license plates.

veracruz video Image: Felipe Carvalho/Car Hunter

Video

This is new, and I confess that it was what encouraged me to write a new column on this topic. As I said, this Veracruz case is real, and it happened this week. With all these suspicious points above, I told my client that it was a scam. But he insisted, the scammer sent him a video, which he sent me all happy. “Look, the car exists”. When starting the video, I notice that it has very closed angles, as well as poor image and audio quality. I thought it was strange and decided to google it. I searched for “Black VeraCruz”, watched the first video, and bingo! This is an old video from 2016 and in the middle of it are the exact same cuts that were sent to my client.

How the blow is applied

You must be asking yourself: “if the car doesn’t exist, if the location is fake, how can this scam be applied?” Simple, in the face of so many attractions, it is very easy to convince a buyer that there are other interested parties at the same time. As it is a used vehicle, a unique piece in an unmissable condition, the person finds himself in a situation of scarcity where he cannot lose the deal, and accepts to deposit a down payment to guarantee the purchase. Payment made, the advertiser disappears, deletes the ad, blocks the cell phone, changes instagram account, and so on.

Well, my dear friend, if you think that the case of Veracruz is an exception, I regret to inform you that the classifieds are full of this type of scam. As the saying goes, “the coup is there, fall who wants.”

