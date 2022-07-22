Dragon Ball Z gets new game The Breakers with ‘style’ Dead by Daylight | Action games

Bandai Namco and developer Dimps confirmed on Thursday the release of Dragon Ball: The Breakers, a game based on the anime that arrives on October 14. Described as an asymmetrical action game, the title brings a similar formula to the popular Dead By Daylight and puts seven players in control of ordinary citizens of the Dragon Ball universe, while an eighth is in the shoes of an iconic and terrifying villain of the franchise, such as Cell, Buu or Frieza, for example.

Starting on August 5th, all interested parties will have the opportunity to participate in a closed beta test to try out the game and help with its development. In the following lines, check out the main details of Dragon Ball: The Breakers and see how to register for the Closed Beta. It is worth remembering that the title arrives for PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One, in addition to PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X/S via backward compatibility.

1 of 2 Dragon Ball: The Breakers brings asymmetrical multiplayer with characters from the work of Akira Toriyama — Photo: Disclosure / Bandai Namco Dragon Ball: The Breakers brings asymmetrical multiplayer with characters from the work of Akira Toriyama – Photo: Disclosure / Bandai Namco

With mechanics similar to Dead By Daylight, the group of survivors must cooperate to escape safely in a time machine. To do so, they must fulfill objectives scattered throughout the scenario. However, the villain, called Raider, gets stronger by the second and even transforms, which promises to make it very difficult for the group to escape.

As the characters are “ordinary citizens”, they have simpler abilities compared to the villain, who can fly and unleash attacks of mass destruction. There will also be a customization system that allows players to use different types of vehicles, looks and useful powers to evade the pursuer, including one that can blind you for a moment.

In addition, the maps promise to be large and composed of multiple areas that refer to the universe of Akira Toriyama. In the latest gameplay trailer, you can see the action unfold on the planet Namek, which is one of the most iconic and recognizable in the original work.

Another very important mechanic in the game is the so-called Transphere, which allows survivors to use the technique of one of the Z Warriors and gain time to fulfill their objectives. According to Bandai Namco, it will be possible to equip up to three Transpheres and activate it after collecting a certain amount of power across the map.

2 of 2 Cell, Frieza and Buu are the first playable villains of Dragon Ball: The Breakers — Photo: Disclosure / Bandai Namco Cell, Frieza and Buu are the first playable villains of Dragon Ball: The Breakers – Photo: Disclosure / Bandai Namco

How to sign up for the Beta

Bandai Namco has opened registration for anyone who wants to participate in the closed test of Dragon Ball: The Breakers, which allows you to try the game before launch. It will only be possible to register until August 1st, when the company must select users at random and notify them via email.

To sign up, simply go to the official website (https://www.bandainamcoent.com/landing/dragon-ball-the-breakers-closed-network-test) and click “Sign-Up Now!”. Next, you need to fill in the fields with your full name, email address and preferred platforms — you can select more than one.

Testing takes place in sessions lasting just four hours, from August 5th to 7th. See the schedule below, already converted to Brasilia time:

session 1 : from August 5 at 11 pm to August 6 at 3 am;

: from August 5 at 11 pm to August 6 at 3 am; session 2 : August 6th, from 9 am to 1 pm;

: August 6th, from 9 am to 1 pm; session 3 : August 6th, from 3pm to 7pm;

: August 6th, from 3pm to 7pm; session 4: from August 6 at 11 pm to August 7 at 3 am.