Economy prepares new decree to reduce IPI to 4 thousand products after suspension by STF

Yadunandan Singh 4 hours ago Business

BRASILIA – The government is preparing a new decree to reduce the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI). The idea is to replace the previous cut, which was questioned in the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

According to sources heard by the Estadão/Broadcast, the reduction will be 35% and will affect 4 thousand products that are not manufactured in the Manaus Free Trade Zone. In the region, home appliances, vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles, TVs, cell phones, air conditioners, computers, among other products are manufactured.

With the new decree, the Ministry of Economy wants to resolve the legal and political imbroglio that began after the announcement of the first cut of the tax. In February, the government made a first 25% tax reductionvalid for all products, with the exception of cigarettes.

Representatives and politicians linked to the Manaus Free Trade Zone complained that, as products made locally are tax-free, there was a loss of competitiveness by reducing taxation in the rest of the country.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes; tax reduction to lower prices
Economy Minister Paulo Guedes; tax reduction to lower prices Photograph: Wilton Junior/Estadão – 05/09/2022

In April, the government increased the cut by another 10%, leaving out of the additional reduction products that are also made in the Free Zone. In May, however, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), suspended the second decree, in response to a request from Solidarity. In the action, the party argued that the reduction affects the region’s development and environmental preservation.

The assessment by the Ministry of Economy is that a new text gives greater legal certainty for the tax cut. The new decree should be published next week.

