Eduardo Bolsonaro and Tabata Amaral exchange barbs







Eduardo Bolsonaro and Tabata Amaral Photo: Chamber Agency

the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), son of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), accused his parliamentary colleague Amaral Tabata (PSB-SP) of trying to boycott the event that will launch the candidacy of the Chief Executive for re-election and received responses in which he is called “loose”.

The raid took place on social media with both politicians recording videos and exchanging barbs on the internet. Eduardo Bolsonaro was the first to speak out. In the images, he calls Tabata’s attempt to sabotage the event “cheating” by inviting Internet users to buy tickets and not show up on the date, causing the launch to be ’empty’.

“This is not fair play. It’s cheating, forgery”, defined Eduardo, who also said that he will file the Ethics Council of the Chamber of Deputies against his colleague.

Action against dep. Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP) for SABOTAR Bolsonaro’s event. pic.twitter.com/83vuU23U2J — Eduardo Bolsonaro🇧🇷 (@BolsonaroSP) July 21, 2022

In turn, Tabata Amaral also spoke out and recorded a video to counter the speech of the son of Jair Bolsonaro. In the images posted on social networks, the parliamentarian even calls her colleague “loose”.

“This coward, weakling, could not stand a day in my skin. This, my son, is called a peaceful demonstration. It is the right of every citizen to register for an event and not attend”, he replied.