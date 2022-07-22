Eduardo Paes says Flamengo will need to negotiate with Caixa Econômica for Gasometro land

With an eye on building its own stadium in the downtown region of Rio, Flamengo’s board will need to negotiate with Caixa Econômica Federal. That’s what the mayor of the city revealed this Thursday. In a video posted on social media by federal deputy Pedro Paulo, Eduardo Paes explains that the Gasómetro land, in which the red-blacks are interested, is owned by the state bank.

The situation is similar to that of the space at the Olympic Park, in Barra da Tijuca, which was also targeted by Flamengo. Like the Gasómetro land, it also belongs to the private sector, which made a possible acquisition more complex. As an alternative, the City Hall even suggested an area in the Deodoro neighborhood, more viable from this point of view. However, fearing that the stadium would not be attended by a public with greater purchasing power (priority of the rubro-negro project), the board did not take this possibility forward.

“I was with President Landim, Pedro Paulo is getting on my nerves, as a good flamengo player and as all you flamengo players do with me. The area of ​​the Olympic Park I said… It’s a private area, I think it’s very difficult. suggestion to Landim and Pedro de Deodoro, because there is the transolímpica (expressway and BRT corridor) and there is a train coming in. And Landim now came up with the idea of ​​the Gasometer. using part of the Gasómetro. You will find the transBrasil (BRT corridor) with the VLT. The Gasómetro is also a private area”, says the mayor.

“From the City Hall, there is no problem. Now, it is a negotiation that Flamengo needs to do with Caixa Econômica Federal. We are here at your disposal. Whatever I can help and do for Flamengo I will do”, continued Paes, without explaining how it can effectively help in the negotiation with Caixa.

Pedro Paulo has tried to keep his name linked to this theme. Supported by Paes in the 2016 mayoral election, he was at the meeting with Landim in early July. Candidate for re-election for federal deputy this year, he has his eye on the millions of votes cast by red-blacks.

But Pedro Paulo himself admits that it will not be easy for Flamengo to obtain the Gasómetro land. This is because, according to him, the space is in the most valued area of ​​Porto Maravilha, a revitalized downtown region for the real estate market.

“It’s a complex operation. This area of ​​the Gasometer is the most valued in Porto Maravilha. Flamengo will have to be quite ingenious to find a solution there for private construction to finance a stadium. But the guarantee of our Vasco mayor is that all the efforts will be made for the Mengão stadium”, says the deputy.