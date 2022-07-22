Eliezer enters the discussion between Vyni and Eslô, defends his friends and comments on distortions: “Totally taken out of context”

You know that “one eye on the cat and the other on the fish” story? This is more or less how Eliezer seems to be living. The boy doesn’t settle down anywhere and has been having a lot of fun since he left the most watched house in Brazil, especially after he started to relate to the digital influencer and also ex-BBB Viih Tube. Personal life is hectic, but he doesn’t forget the friends he made at home and doesn’t let go of social networks.

The designer recalled the days of Lollipopers and sought to appease the tempers between roommates Vyni and Eslô, who have been exchanging bitter messages after misunderstandings on the networks, and came to the defense of their friends. It’s just that Vyni has been at the center of a discussion since she stated that, nowadays, he “is someone else” compared to the one they were confined in ‘BBB 22’.

“Guys, all people change, grow, evolve, and there is nothing wrong with that. Vyni is a being of light, love and wisdom. is right with neither. His heart is pure,” said Eliezer in a post on his official Twitter account on Wednesday (20).

On the same day, the model and influencer from Pernambuco, Eslô, spoke about the matter again on her official Twitter account and repeated that it is okay to change, defending herself by saying that her speech about Vyni was taken out of context: “Nothing against Vyni! Some pages are distorting my speech. Watch [ao programa] that you will understand. In the most, Vyni, keep changing, evolving and shining a lot “, declared the girl.