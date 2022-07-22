Elon Musk misses the first of Twitter: trial is already scheduled

The Justice of the United States has set for October the hearing that will judge the withdrawal of Elon Musk in the purchase of Twitter. The decision is considered a first victory for the social network, as the billionaire’s lawyers asked for the lawsuit to take place only at the beginning of next year.

During the first hearing of the case, Twitter asked the Justice for a faster judgment, as a longer (and expensive) process could generate operational and market damages for the company. The platform believes that a more agile process would limit uncertainty for shareholders, employees and users, and other negotiations involving Twitter.

According to CNN, the social network’s lawyers even classified Musk’s withdrawal from the acquisition as “sabotage” and that the richest man in the world was a “declared enemy”. They had expected the hearing to take place as early as September, but the Chancellor of the Delaware Court of Chancery Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, set the trial for October.

In his ruling, McCormick sent a message to Musk’s side, saying the South African billionaire’s lawyers underestimated the court’s ability to quickly process complex litigation. The trial is expected to last five days, but the chancellor has already signaled that this period can be extended, if necessary.

Company wants to force Elon Musk to own Twitter

Throughout the process, the Court will assess whether the billionaire violated the platform’s purchase agreement. Musk accuses Twitter of making misleading statements about the number of bot and spam accounts on the platform, withholding data that would be important to the closing of the deal. The social network alleges that the tycoon used the bots issue as an “absurd” pretext to back out of the deal, after shares of Twitter and Tesla tumbled due to a market downturn.

As Musk seeks to strike a deal, the company hopes the court will force him to complete the purchase and own Twitter, as per the terms and amounts initially agreed upon. It is worth remembering that, despite the deal to acquire the social network not having been closed, Musk still remains one of the main shareholders of Twitter.

Recently, Elon Musk mocked the issue with a self-meme on his Twitter account. The post jokes that, at first, he couldn’t buy Twitter. Now, he would be forced to buy the platform.