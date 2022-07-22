Elon Musk threatened? The action of this Brazilian company can deliver more than 80% of profit and ‘unbeat’ Tesla in the production of electric cars

Think about electric car is to think about Tesla (TSLA34)? For most people, yes. the automaker of Elon Musk played an important role in changing the paradigm of the automobile industry and impressed the world with the design and efficiency of its vehicles.

But it is far from the only promising company in the electric mobility.

This is because there is a Brazilian multinational that is taking a leading role in this sector. It is not an automaker, but provides the infrastructure necessary for the development of electric cars, especially their engines and charging stations.

With a wide range of businesses and large partnerships, the company can deliver more than 80% profit for its shareholders in the coming years, according to the projection of the analyst specialized in the Brazilian stock exchange, Fernando Ferrer. Furthermore, it has the potential to “unbeat” Tesla as the action to seek gains with the replacement of vehicles powered by combustion.

We are talking about a company that is strategically positioned in an industry that is constantly growing and that can end oil hegemonyconsequently ridding consumers of abusive fuel prices.

If you want to find out which company is "threatening" Elon Musk

In the sequence, you will better understand why it is being considered one of the best bets to integrate a resilient and potentially profitable investment portfolio.

Is the future electric?

How many people do you know who own an electric car, or even a hybrid? Few, I bet. Last year, electric vehicles accounted for less than 8% of global sales.

This is because this type of car still faces some challenges that prevent its mass dissemination: they are more expensive to produce, battery life is still low and there is a lack of infrastructure for charging. In Brazil, in particular, only large urban centers “support” an electric vehicle.

But the trend is for this scenario to change dramatically. And this multinational is at the forefront of change. The projections of the financial consultancy AlixPartners is that by 2028, one third of vehicles sold worldwide are electric. By 2035, the outlook is 54%.

Some large companies are already getting ahead of these global trends:

At the beginning of 2021, the ambev bought 1,000 electric vans and trucks;

bought 1,000 electric vans and trucks; By the end of this year, the Nestlé is to have a fleet of 100 sustainable cars;

is to have a fleet of 100 sustainable cars; BMW, Ford, Volkswagen, Audi and several other automakers have already incorporated electric and hybrid models in their vehicle offering.

In this context, this Brazilian company has a clear differential: it produces electric traction systems that can be used not only in cars for personal use, but also in larger vehicles (trucks, vans, buses) and even in locomotives, trams , trains and monorails.

With this, the company is exposed to a market of potential consumers that not only includes families and individuals, but also large companies and institutions.

On the other hand, Tesla, for example, has a limited of electric car models and only recently announced its first truck.

The multinational also operates in the charging stations ‒ residential, semi-public and public ‒ for these vehicles, opening an even greater window of opportunity for profits from electric mobility.

profitable ESG?

Electric cars are not just a “fad” powered by Elon Musk. In fact, they are one of the innovations that directly contribute to sustainability, as they have less dependence on fossil fuels (emphasis on gasoline) and greater energy efficiency.

This type of mobility is intrinsically linked to trends ESGwhich refer to good practices in the social, environmental and governance fields.

And it may even be that you have no interest in investing in ESG companies or have a certain prejudice. After all, a common stigma about these companies is that they fail to deliver consistent profits to their shareholders.

But, in a very wide-open way, this Brazilian multinational is proving that investing in sustainability can indeed be a profitable business: in the last 12 years, its shares have appreciated by more than 1,100%.

This means that those who invested there in 2010 and kept the shares in their portfolio transformed:

BRL 500 in more than BRL 6,000;

BRL 1,000 in more than BRL 12,000;

BRL 5,000 in more than BRL 60,000;

And the company does not intend to stop there. Analysts’ projections indicate a appreciation of more than 80% In the next years. In other words, you can still “hop on the bandwagon” and seek profits from electric cars – even if you don’t intend to own one.

