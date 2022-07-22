Erica’s father travels to the Pantanal to steal from Zé Leôncio, but Zé Lucas realizes everything and frees the pawn from the trap

In wetland, Zé Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) you will come across another smartass trying to snap up your fortune. That’s because Erica’s father (Marcela Fetter) will appear at the pawn farm demanding repairs. On occasion, he will appear with his pregnant daughter and demand that Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos) marry her. However, it will all be a coup attempt.

Despite being involved with Zé Lucas, Érica will decide to break up with him and return to São Paulo. At first, the boy will not understand the reason for this sudden change in the blonde. Some time later, however, she will return to the Pantanal along with Ibrahim (Dan Stulbach), her father. The man is an experienced politician who is seeking re-election for federal deputy.

It turns out that Érica will appear pregnant and will say that Zé Lucas is the father. Ibrahim, in turn, will soon demand reparation, namely, the marriage of the daughter with the pawn. Despite being suspicious, Zé Lucas will accept to marry the woman and will live with her in São Paulo.

However, after some time, the pawn will realize that the girl’s father is not as correct as he thought. Also, he will find out that Erica lied about her pregnancy. Her and her father’s intention, it is worth mentioning, was to be able to put their hands on the fortune of the “cattle king”.

Disgusted, he will decide to return to the Pantanal and will surprise Zé Leôncio by revealing what happened in São Paulo. Thus, Zé Lucas will free his father from a blow that could cause him great damage.

It is worth noting that wetland it’s a novel of Benedito Ruy Barbosa, aired – originally – in 1990, on the extinct Rede Manchete. This year, the plot is being adapted by Bruno Luperi and aired on TV Globo.