European Union eases number of restrictions on Russian aviation





The seventh EU sanctions package banned the export of gold from Russia and expanded the EU’s blacklist, but also significantly eased a number of financial restrictions on Russian exports of oil and food and lifted some bans on the supply of certain goods and services to Russia for aviation.

According to Russian state news agency TASS, the legal details of the new sanctions package will be known later, when the full text of the regulation and annexes is published in the EU’s Official Journal.

“Today’s “Maintenance and Alignment” package introduces a new ban on buying, importing or transferring, directly or indirectly, gold if it originates in Russia and has been exported from Russia to the EU or any third country thereafter. This ban also covers jewelry.”says the document.





“In order to avoid possible negative consequences for food and energy security around the world, the EU has decided to extend the exemption from the ban on carrying out transactions with certain state entities with regard to transactions in agricultural products and transport of oil to third parties. countries”, says the document. According to the document, supplies of medicines are also not subject to any restrictions.

The EU also lifted the ban on the supply of various aviation goods, services and technologies.

“For example, technical assistance to Russia for aviation goods and technology will be permitted to the extent necessary to safeguard the International Civil Aviation Organization’s work of defining industrial technical standards, and the prohibition on carrying out any transactions with public entities. Russian authorities will be slightly amended to ensure access to justice“, according to the document.

Details about restrictions on Russian aviation are yet to be released.



