Even unmasked, Matias denies having killed Elisa in Beyond the Illusion

After a tragic event, it was finally revealed that Matthias (Antônio Calloni) is Olivia’s (Débora Ozório) biological father, leaving everyone very shocked by the news, proving his real character. However, more doubts were left in the air and the judge is asked about the death of Elisa (Larissa Manoela), who immediately denies it, exempting herself from any blame for what happened, and a very important person will be suspicious during the next chapters of Beyond the Illusion.

Olivia did everything she could to get closer to Matias when she found out that he was her biological father, looking for ways to make him open his heart and accept him, as she wouldn’t want to be rejected by him. It turns out that after the young woman was shot during a demonstration, he urgently needed a blood donation, and the only compatible one was the judge, for having a blood relationship with her.

Olivia questions Matias about Elisa’s death. Source: Reproduction/Globo

The revelation came as a shock to everyone, but after that moment and with Olivia out of danger, she decides to ask her father about Elisa’s death, as she couldn’t bear that doubt anymore. Of course, Matias denies that he killed his own daughter, as he keeps this secret with all his strength and carries all the guilt inside him, which even caused his illness.

Although Olivia accepted the answer, she is still suspicious in a way, as she feels that he is not telling the whole truth, but due to her condition, she lets it go this time, but keeps the flea behind her ear about this case.