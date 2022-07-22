Even with Didi fine, repression of the Chinese technology sector may not be over

Soup Images/Getty

China’s $1.2 billion fine to Didi Global limits the company’s regulatory woes, but retroactive enforcement of laws and lack of clarity about ending restrictions on the company show that the worst for the country’s tech sector may not be over.

Beijing launched a cybersecurity investigation into Didi just over a year ago as part of a wider and unprecedented crackdown on antitrust and data breaches, among other issues. The move targeted some of China’s best-known corporate names, such as Alibaba and Tencent.

In recent months, authorities have softened the tone of the crackdown as they seek to boost an economy hit by Covid-19-linked restrictions. Thus, the investigation into Didi was among the cases closely watched by the market, looking for clues as to how this could happen.

But Didi’s fine, announced on Thursday, and the penalties levied against its two top executives, were close to the maximum allowed under the country’s Personal Information Protection Act (PIPL). And while the law was passed just nine months ago, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said Didi was found guilty of violations dating back seven years.

The regulator also made no mention of whether it will allow Didi’s apps to re-enter virtual stores or the company to resume registering new users.

Had the fine been much smaller, such as 1 billion yuan ($147.80 million), “it could have boosted our confidence,” said an executive at a Chinese tech giant, who declined to be named, citing the sensitivity of the Subject.

Alfredo Montufar-Helu, director of insights for Asia at research and analysis group The Conference Board, said many Chinese technology companies would likely be alarmed by the retroactive application of the PIPL.

“It will be increasingly restrictive for internet companies. Except for obeying CAC’s orders, there is no other way for internet companies,” said You Yunting, Senior Partner at Shanghai DeBund Law Firm.

CAC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

no relaxation

The end of Didi’s investigation comes after a series of meetings in 2022, during which officials said they wanted to step up political support for parts of the economy, including internet platforms, and an end to a nearly nine-month freeze on approvals. of games.

Chinese tech executives, however, said policies to increase confidence in the sector are not yet being released.

A gaming company source pointed out that while license approvals have resumed, indications were that the number of licenses each year would be around 700, which is a 30% drop from around 300. thousand before the repression. In 2017, 9,369 licenses were granted.

“I don’t think the regulations will be more relaxed. We consider it a victory if it doesn’t get worse,” the source said.