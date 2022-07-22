F1: Free practice times on Friday of the French GP, with heat

Load audio player

This Friday, the formula 1 kicks off the track activities of the French GPwith the accomplishment of two free practices – with duration of 1h each – in the circuit of Paul Ricarin Le Castellet.

And the forecast is for strong heat in the French region, with a minimum of 20ºC and a maximum of 34ºC for Friday, according to a consultation made by the motorsport.com on this Thursday night. The inaugural practical session is at 9 am and the second is at 12 pm (Brasilia time).

The editor recommends:

After the first two free practice sessions of three planned over the weekend of the 12th stage of the 22 races of the F1 2022O motorsport.com broadcasts the highlights of the day live on the FRIDAY program on our YouTube channel.

The expectation is for balance in the event in France, which follows an Austrian GP dominated by Monegasque Charles Leclerc, Spielberg winner with Ferrari. At the time, Dutchman Max Verstappen, current championship leader, was second with Red Bull.

Who will prevail in France, which also receives an upgrade package from Mercedes? Lewis Hamilton, by the way, will not participate in FP1: the Briton will give his car to the reserve Nyck de Vries, driver of the Silver Arrows in Formula E, category of which he is the current champion.

The Dutchman, by the way, was also the winner of the 2020 Formula 2 season. In any case, Mercedes will need to prove that it is closer to Red Bull and Ferrari. The team, by the way, will have updates to try to reduce the energy drink team’s advantage in the championship.

In the table below, you can see the free practice schedule for this Friday at the French GP and also the complete schedule for the weekend, including Saturday and Sunday activities, the motorsport.com on YouTube, and support categories: F2 and W Series. Program yourself:

formula 1 Day Time (Brasilia) Streaming Free Training 1 Friday 9 am bandsports Free Training 2 Friday 12 pm bandsports Free Training 3 Saturday 8 am bandsports Classification Saturday 11 am Band and Bandsports Running Sunday 10 am band formula 2 Day Time (Brasilia) Streaming Classification Friday 1:30 pm bandsports race 1 Saturday 1 pm bandsports race 2 Sunday 4:35 am bandsports W Series Day Time (Brasilia) Streaming Classification Friday 2:25 pm SportTV race 1 Saturday 9:50 am SportTV programs in Motorsport.com YouTube Day Time TELEMETRY Wednesday 4 pm DIRECT FROM PADDOCK Thursday 4 pm FREE FRIDAY Friday After FP2 Q4 Saturday after classification PODIUM Sunday after the race FINAL STREET Monday 7 pm TELEMETRY: Rico Penteado points out what can define Ferrari and Red Bull’s luck in France The best motorsport videos are on the Motorsport.com channel. Sign up now, give the like (‘thumbs up’) on the videos and turn on notifications to stay on top of everything that happens on two or four wheels. Podcast #187 – Is Marko right to call Verstappen “Red Bull’s biggest success story”? FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST: