Facebook renews main feed to attract younger users and face TikTok

New Facebook feed seeks to attract young people to the platform (Photo: Reproduction / Facebook)

THE Goal said this Thursday (21) that it is revamping the main feed in its Facebook to prioritize discovering new content in an attempt to style its apps in line with short-video rival TikTok.

Meta executives have expressed greater urgency in recent months to increase ‘Reels’, similar to TikTok’s short video format that has been popular with younger users.

The main Facebook News Feed page that users see when they open the app will begin to feature popular posts from accounts users don’t follow, including reels and stories, Meta said in a statement.

Facebook will suggest posts to users with a machine learning rating system and is investing in artificial intelligence to provide recommended content.

Your current news feed, with recent posts from friends, pages and groups that users actively choose to follow, will be moved to a separate new tab called ‘Feeds’.

The feeds will include ads, but Meta said it will not have user-suggested posts.

Adam Mosseri, head of the Instagram app, announced trials of a more immersive TikTok-style viewing experience in May, while Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in April that the company was making significant investments in artificial intelligence and machine learning to support the “discovery engine” approach.