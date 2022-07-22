Facebook renews main feed to attract younger users

Meta said this Thursday (21) that it is reformulating the feed Facebook’s main focus on prioritizing new content, in an attempt to style its apps in line with rival short-video app TikTok.

Meta executives have expressed greater urgency in recent months to increase ‘Reels’, similar to TikTok’s short video format that has been popular with younger users.

The main Facebook News Feed page that users see when they open the app will begin to feature popular posts from accounts users don’t follow, including reels and storiesMeta said in a statement.

Facebook will suggest posts to users with a machine learning rating system and is investing in artificial intelligence to provide recommended content.

O feed current news, with recent posts from friends, pages, and groups that users actively choose to follow, will be moved to a separate new tab called feeds.

You feeds will include ads, but Meta said it will not have user-suggested posts.

Adam Mosseri, head of the Instagram app, announced trials of a more immersive TikTok-style viewing experience in May, while Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in April that the company was making significant investments in artificial intelligence and machine learning to support “discovery engine” approach.