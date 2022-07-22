Fachin gives Bolsonaro 5 days to explain the attack on the polls during a presentation to diplomats







Bolsonaro held a meeting in which he raises false information about the elections Photo: Poder360

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Edson Fachin, gave President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) five days to express his views on the attacks on electronic voting machines during a presentation to ambassadors, made on Monday, 18, in Brasília. . Action was filed by the PDT, which asks for deleting meeting videos broadcast on social networks.

On the occasion, the president suggested to foreign ambassadors the possibility of fraud in the Brazilian elections this year. He cited decontextualized videos and information already denied by the Electoral Justice, such as the lack of permission to audit Brazilian ballot boxes, in addition to saying that the system automatically completed the PT vote in the 2018 elections.









Bolsonaro’s lies reverberate in the international press:

In the order, Fachin asks that all parties involved be heard before the decision is made: “However, before being able to analyze the request formulated as a matter of urgency, it is necessary to assess the regularity of the procedural means adopted. demand has been identified as Representation, from the reading of the initial petition, it is extracted from the cause of request that the facts portrayed indicate that the alleged practice of disinformation turns against the fairness and reliability of the electoral process, markedly, of electronic voting machines.”





Fachin gave the president five days to speak out about the action. Photo: Poder360

In addition, the president of the TSE points out procedural questions about the possibility of the action being an abuse of political power or the misuse of the media.

According to the PDT’s request, “there is a clear propagation of negative advance propaganda to the detriment of the integrity of the electoral system, through fake news, which is an extremely serious fact”.

For the party, “it is undeniable that Mr. Jair Messias Bolsonaro, a notorious pre-candidate for reelection by the PL, took advantage of the event to broadcast the recording of the speech for electoral purposes, inseparable from the upcoming election. This is because the attack on the Electoral Justice and the electronic voting system is part of its electoral campaign strategy”, as the document points out.

The Workers’ Party (PT) also filed a request for an injunction similar to the PDT against Bolsonaro. Both parties are still asking the Court to fine the president for early election propaganda.