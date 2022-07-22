family fights over Agnaldo Timóteo’s inheritance

Singer Agnaldo Timóteo died in April last year, and left a total patrimony that can reach up to R$ 30 million. Now, his nephew Damião Sá da Silva, known as Timotinho, leads a fight over the artist’s inheritance after being left out of the will.

Timothy’s inheritance has not yet been distributed. The singer decided that his adopted daughter, Keyty Evelyn, would keep 50% of her assets.

The rest of the amount would be divided among the godchildren. Godsons Marcelo de Souza Vasconcellos and Márcio de Souza Vasconcellos should each keep 10%, while brothers Rutnete and Cícero Thimoteo Pereira should each keep 15%. Another sister, Maria do Carmo, got an apartment.

In a note sent to Record TV’s Hora da Venenosa, Agnaldo’s sister, Rutnete, accuses Timotinho of embezzlement and claims that the family will sue the boy, claiming he has no biological connection with the artist.

“Mr Damião is a liar! He wants to continue living on Aguinaldo Timóteo even after he is dead, unfortunately”, she says.

Timotinho, who is going to write a biography to tell Agnaldo’s secrets and is preparing to launch a museum to preserve the artist’s memory, guarantees that he has the support of Keyty Evelyn. The young woman was recognized as Timoteo’s adopted daughter last year, after a legal battle.

“He [Timotinho] says that Barra’s house and Aguinaldo’s property only have one owner and that is a lie, fraud and embezzlement that he commits. The estate is in court and, for the time being, it has six heirs, apart from those who are qualifying”, added Rutnete.

She also remembers that Keyty has a guardian, who will be responsible for her until the age of 40: “In addition, Kayty has a guardian and this guardian is not Mr. Damião, but the current administrator. Therefore, Mr. Damião Sá da Silva is unaware of the laws and lies in stating that there is only one owner of the assets of Aguinaldo Timóteo.”

Defense

In a video sent to Record, Timotinho guarantees that he will release the biography, even without authorization from the family.

“I’m Agnaldo Timóteo’s nephew, son and advisor, that’s how he introduced me to the media and everyone around him. For 22 years, I took care of Timóteo. Like it or not, I’m going to release Timoteo’s biography and I’m going to talk about my life story with him and the secrets he had. The family coming to say that I am an embezzler is a lack of respect”, he fired.

“Is this honoring the image of Agnaldo Timóteo? Honor his wish to have Keyty as his daughter and majority heir. Honor it! The family never respected Timothy, they were always ashamed. I’m going to go ahead with the biography, whether they like it or not,” he says.