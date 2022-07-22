Federal Public Ministry denounces three people for the murders of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips | Policy

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) filed a complaint against three people for the murders of indigenist Bruno Pereira and English journalist Dom Phillips. The defendants are:

Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known for “Pelado”

Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, known as “Dos Dantos”

Jefferson da Silva Lima, known as “Pelado da Dinha”

The three have already been arrested, as a result of the investigations. The MPF understands that they should be tried for double homicide and concealment of a corpse. The complaint was presented to the Federal Court in Tabatinga (AM). According to the MPF, the judge in the case has already accepted the complaint and, with that, made the investigated defendants.

In the document sent to the Court, the MPF argues that Amarildo and Jefferson confessed to the crime. It also says that Oseney’s participation was mentioned in witness statements.

The crime took place in early June. Pereira and Phillips were shot dead and their bodies burned and buried during an expedition in a region of the Amazon, Vale do Javari, which is the scene of conflicts that have spread through the forest: drug trafficking, theft of wood and the advance of the mine.

A month since the deaths of Bruno and Dom: see what is known and what remains to be clarified

Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips: the chronology of the case, since the beginning of the trip

Bruno and Dom case: indigenist reacted after being hit by the first shot

In an audio message recorded in May and obtained exclusively by TV Globo and Rede Amazônica, indigenist Bruno Pereira mentioned a meeting that would take place in the São Rafael Community. The meeting had the objective of stopping the advance of the criminal practice in the indigenous land.

In the audio, Bruno denounced fishermen from Vale do Javari who were shooting at inspection teams in the region.

“It’s these guys who are shooting at the team, these guys who shot at the base. Not just from São Rafael, [do] Saint Gabriel, Benjamin’s little guys [Constant] and others from Atalaia [do Norte]”.

However, on June 23, in statements made by the superintendent of the Federal Police in Amazonas, Eduardo Fontes, to Jornal Nacional, they do not rule out the involvement of a mastermind in the death of Bruno and Dom.

On June 23, the superintendent of the Federal Police in Amazonas, Eduardo Fontes, told Jornal Nacional that there may be a mastermind or a criminal organization behind the murders.