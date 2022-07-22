Feel aboard the first Embraer 195-E2 landing today at London City

The Embraer 195-E2 on approach, in a scene from one of the videos shown below





EXCLUSIVE – As AEROIN has shown since the middle of this week, this Friday, July 22nd, would mark another important date in Embraer’s history, with the first landing in the history of its largest commercial aircraft ever produced, the E195-E2, at the limited London City Airport (LCY), in the heart of London.

In fact, the Brazilian jet this morning became the largest aircraft to land at the site, as part of the aircraft’s certification process for the steep approach to the airport, as well as testing ground maneuvers, ground handling and other preparations for the first scheduled flight of the aircraft to the LCY, which should debut after certification.

And on this special flight, in which the PR-ZIQ jet, with the striking “Tech Lion” livery, departed Farnborough Airport, where it was on display at the Farnborough International Airshow, the AEROIN was on board following this important moment for the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer, as shown in the video at the end of this article.





In addition to video to followin which it is possible to feel on board the aircraft during the approach to London City and hear the characteristic “whale” sound of the E2’s engines, in the coming days AEROIN will also present readers with a complete article with the experience of doing this beautiful flight, lasting 48 minutes and with a maximum altitude of only 9,000 feet, over the south of England.

Below the onboard recording, there is also an external recording made by the famous “Big Jet TV” YouTube channel, which was at the airport broadcasting live the arrival of the E195-E2 at this historic moment for Embraer.

Video 1 – On board the E195-E2 on landing





Video 2 – Arrival recorded at the airport