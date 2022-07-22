Ferrari remains in 2nd practice with Sainz at the French GP | formula 1

This time, Ferrari only gave in the second free practice of the French GP. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc took turns in the lead and it was the Spaniard who got the better, recording a 1m32s527 on the soft tires and opening 0s1 for his teammate. Max Verstappen was third, with a more discreet performance than in the previous session.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton established Mercedes as the third force of the session, occupying fourth and fifth places respectively. But the difference to Sainz was big, reaching 0s9.

Carlos Sainz led the second free practice of the French GP

Medium and hard tires were requested for the start of the second free session, with the first placed opting for the medium lane. Verstappen set the fastest time in the 20th minute of practice, but the gap over Leclerc was just 0s010.

Ferrari, however, turned the tables by sending Sainz to the track on soft tires – the first to do so among the 20 – and then swapping Leclerc’s. The Spaniard has already taken the lead with 38 minutes to go, opening 0s8 for the current RBR champion.

Ten minutes later, the Monegasque of the team took the lead with 0s1 of difference, but it didn’t take long to return to the vice-leadership in the answer of the teammate.

Verstappen tried to payback on the soft compounds. However, the closest he came was to second place, later dropping to third. Sergio Pérez, his teammate, only set the tenth fastest time in FP2.

The third and final free practice of the French GP will be this Saturday, 23, at 8 am. The ge monitors in real time.

Hamilton, who gave up his car in first practice to Formula E champion Nyck de Vries, took the wheel at Mercedes for the first time this weekend.

Lewis Hamilton drives a Mercedes car in free practice 2 of the French GP

The seven-time champion and Russell were in the top five for most of the session; and the driver of car 63 took the lead in the first third of FP2. With them, the team completed the top 5 in the training session that ended Friday at Le Castellet.