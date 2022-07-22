Fiat Cronos 2023 appears in Argentina with CVT gearbox and Pulse steering wheel | Marketplace

The change in Kronos’ look comes four years after its release, but it’s very modest. According to images revealed by Fiat this Thursday (21), the grid front received two chrome bars. already apply it from bumper, which was painted in black, is now chrome. At Alloy wheels have a new design. The rear has not been modified.

The steering wheel has a new look, similar to the Fiat Pulse. Some versions will have 7″ screen multimedia center with Android Auto and Apple Car Play. On the instrument panel, the speedometer and tachometer are analogue, but information such as distance, average consumption, instantaneous consumption, range and average speed are shown on a small display in the center.

The big change, therefore, is in the mechanical set. The manufacturer finally retired the 1.8 E.torQ Evo from the sedan line. Thus, the five versions are now equipped with the engine 1.3 Firefly of 99 hp. In Brazil, Cronos is sold in only two configurations: 1.3 and Drive 1.3, both with the flex version of this engine, which yields 107 hp and 13.7 kgfm.

Associated with the engine is the CVT-type automatic transmission that simulates seven gears, present in the two most expensive options. Before the line change, only Precision offered a six-speed automatic transmission. The input settings bring five-speed manual gearbox.