Fiat Cronos 2023 has grille slap and CVT in Argentina

The Fiat Cronos 2023 has arrived, but for the brothers… The compact sedan produced in Córdoba, north of the country, appears with a slap on the look and with the expected CVT automatic box.

With prices starting at 2,928,900 Argentine pesos or R$124,300, the Cronos 2023 presents itself to its southern neighbors with a Firefly 1.3 8V engine, which delivers 99 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 13.2 kgfm at 4,000 rpm.

Having a five-speed manual transmission or CVT with seven-speed simulation and Sport mode, the 2023 Cronos is presented in Attractive, Drive, Drive S-Design and Precision versions.

Only Drive and Precision have the CVT option, with paddle shift in the top-of-the-line version.

Keeping the front optical assembly with LED daytime running lights, the Fiat Cronos for Argentines has a pronounced grille with two chrome trims and the il Tricolorein addition to the very flashy Fiat name.

Unlike the Fiat Argo 2023, already seen, the Cronos 2023 maintains the front bumper, being the same as the previous model in the rear, which supports the partially LED lanterns.

New light-alloy wheels with 15 or 16-inch rims were introduced and also the color Strato Gray, in a pastel tone, and the S-Design package with copper details.

Inside, the only novelty is the Fiat Pulse steering wheel, which also includes Sport mode, improving the appearance and grip.

With no 1.0 engine option, the Fiat Cronos 2023 leaves the 1.8 E.torQ Evo engine in Argentina, adjusting the offer for a less powerful, but more economical option.

The downside of this is that prices in Argentina are not at all inviting (it’s no different here either…) and without major changes, the compact sedan follows its course there, hoping for better days.

Here, we expect the Fiat Cronos 2023 to come soon and not very different from the hermana offer, thus fulfilling the slight mid-life update to continue resisting in an increasingly volatile market.