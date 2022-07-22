Fiat Cronos 2023 is revealed in Argentina with 1.3 engine and CVT gearbox

The Fiat Cronos 2023 was presented in Argentina this week and brought minor changes to the look. The model is produced in the neighboring country and will soon reach the Brazilian market. In addition to the new front grille, the main highlight of the compact sedan is the CVT gearbox that simulates seven gears associated with the 1.3 FireFly engine. In Brazil, the Cronos 2023 will also have the option of a 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine.

The Fiat Cronos 2023 sedan brings a discreet restyling, whose main change is the front grille with two horizontal chrome bars. Cronos is the best-selling car in the Argentine market, with more than 11% of total sales. In addition, it is thanks to him that the B-Sedan segment in the country went from 13% in 2018 to 17% in 2022.

The Argentine Fiat Cronos 2023 is equipped with a 1.3 Firefly 8V engine with 99hp and 13kgfm of torque. In Brazil, the model will have the same engine, however, with a flex system and greater power: 107cv and 20.4kgfm. In addition to the 1.0 three-cylinder.

The CVT exchange of the Fiat Cronos 2023 is the same as that fitted to the Pulse and Strada models, and, in addition to simulating seven gears, it has the Sport mode, which provides changes at higher rpm. Fiat has not yet released the model’s consumption figures, but the expectation is that they will be lower than those of the Pulse and Strada, as the sedan is lighter.

The alloy wheels have been redesigned. (Fiat/Disclosure) Steering wheel will be the same as the Fiat Pulse. (Fiat/Disclosure) A new color, Strato gray, has been added. (Fiat/Disclosure) Vehicle promises comfort and practicality. (Fiat/Disclosure)

Cronos 2023 prices in Argentina

The Fiat Cronos 2023 sold in Brazil will be imported from Argentina and should not take long to appear in dealerships. It is thought that the national launch of the car will be in July. The values ​​announced for the new sedan in Argentina were: