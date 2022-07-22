FIFA 23 brings new player faces; see images | fifa

FIFA 23 introduces new faces to some of the world’s top football players. After the announcement trailer and the release of the first images of the EA Sports football game, fans quickly took to social media to share the findings among athletes who had their faces scanned for the game. The list includes the likes of Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Pedri, Vinicius Jr and more.

FIFA 23 is scheduled for release on September 30, 2022, with versions for PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PC. The latest FIFA produced by EA Sports promises new features such as crossplay, men’s and women’s World Cups, and the introduction of women’s clubs.

Starting in July 2023, FIFA franchise games will be called EA SPORTS FC. With the end of the contract between EA Sports and FIFA, football’s highest entity, both publicly exchanged barbs and decided not to renew the partnership. FIFA also claims to look for a new developer to continue with the launch of games.

